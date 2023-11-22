Save Up to 46% Off Aqara Smart Home Devices in Amazon's Black Friday Sales

The world of smart home technology and automation can be an expensive one to get into, but it's times like Black Friday that you can dip your toe in for less. Right now Amazon is offering some big discounts across a whole line of Aqara products ranging from smart locks to smart cameras and everything in between.

The best Black Friday 2023 deals Don’t miss some of the best sales and deals of the year. Nearly every retailer is offering deep discounts on a wide variety of merchandise. See the best Black Friday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

None of these deals require that you do anything special, so there are no on-screen coupons or discount codes required here. The only thing that you have to be aware of is the timing situation, with no guarantee that these deals will be available much beyond this Friday. Order soon and you'll save up to 46% off these products, which means you really can't afford to miss out.

There really are plenty of different Aqara products to choose from here, including the door and window sensor, a product that would normally sell for $25 but can be in your home for just $13 today. Other notable discounts include the chance to save $23 and pay just $87 for the Aqara 2K Security Indoor Camera. The Aqara Smart Hub, required for some of these accessories, is also discounted to just $43 -- as saving of $22.

Don't see what you're looking for here? Don't worry, there are plenty of discounts across a range of products available if you know where to look. And right now that place is our collection of the very best Amazon Black Friday deals. That list currently has more than 75 items in it and it's still growing.