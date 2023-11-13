Save Up to $350 Off Saatva Mattresses During This Early Black Friday Sale

Choosing the best mattress is an essential part of getting quality sleep. However, good mattresses are often expensive so it's probably smart to snag one during a sale -- like the early Black Friday sale happening over at Saatva. Saatva is offering $350 off all orders over $1,000. The company makes one of our favorite mattresses -- the Saatva Classic -- which offers a true taste of luxury.

While some mattress brands are moving away from coils, Saatva does an excellent job of combining the best of both worlds. You'll get the plush, soft feel of memory foam packed in with two layers of coil. This makes the Saatva Classic perfect for those who prefer a firmer option.

And of course, there are several other Saatva offerings to choose from. There's the Saatva RX, which is great for those who struggle with chronic back and joint pain. Or the Solaire model, which has adjustable firmness so you find what works for you and your partner. They even have options for kiddies, including a Crib Mattress.

For adults, Saatva mattresses range in sizes from twin XL to split California king, and there are prices for every budget.