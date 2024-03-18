Save Up to 25% Off a Microsoft 365 Family Subscription Including Word, Excel and More

With a Microsoft 365 subscription, you'll get your hands on all of Microsoft's most popular productivity apps at a price that won't break the bank, but right now that price is even smaller thanks to a StackSocial discount that will get you a 12- or 15-month subscription to a family plan with a discount of up to 25% off.

Today is your chance to get a 12-month Microsoft 365 Family subscription for just $75, while those who want to stretch a little further can extend that to a 15-month subscription for just $89. Both of these deals are available now, but we don't know if that will be the case for long. Order your new subscription today if you want to be sure of locking the best price before it's too late.

Each of these subscriptions offers access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and more for up to six users, which is likely more than enough for the average family. Alongside the apps mentioned earlier, you'll also be able to use Microsoft Defender, OneDrive, MS Editor, Clipchamp and OneNote while this subscription works on PC, Mac and even mobile platforms.

There are a couple of things to take note of here, however. You'll need to redeem your subscription code within 30 days of purchase and while you will get 6TB of OneDrive data, that's strictly 1TB per user which is still a lot of space to store all your files online.

Now that you've saved money on your Microsoft productivity suite, maybe it's time to spend that cash on a new laptop for school or work. And don't worry, we can even help you save money there thanks to our constantly updated list of the best laptop deals on the Internet.