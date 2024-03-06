Advertiser Disclosure
Save on Travel Costs With an $80 Lifetime Subscription to OneAir Elite
Travel expenses can add up quickly, so snag yourself a great deal on an app that can lower the cost of airfare, hotels and more.
If you love to travel but you're constantly bumping up against the high cost of airfare, hotels and such, the OneAir app is here to help. It can collect thousands of bits of information and present you with the best deals so you can save on your next trip. And right now you can snag a lifetime subscription to OneAir Elite for just $80 (regularly $790). Just be aware that you need to use the code ENJOY20 to get the full discount, and grab it before the sitewide sale at StackSocial ends.
The OneAir Elite plan can save you up to $2,000 on every trip, giving you early access to deals on everything from airfares to hire cars. You'll receive unpublished flight deals as well as secret hotel pricing you wouldn't otherwise learn about. The catch? You'll need to act soon -- this deal is only going to run for a few more days.
This subscription is a lifetime offer with no recurring fees, meaning you can book your dream vacation whenever you like and explore the world at a budget to suit you, not the airlines. There are other benefits as well, including personal one-on-one business- and first-class flight planning support and much more. All you have to do is get your lifetime membership ordered before the deal expires in a few days.
If your budget is a little tighter but you still want some of the perks, StackSocial is also offering the OneAir Premium Plan for $40, which is still a nice savings from the usual price of $290. The primary difference between the two is that with Elite you have access to economy, business and first-class flight deals, whereas with the Premium it's access to economy flights only.
In the market for more vacation savings? We've rounded up several great travel deals to help you reduce the cost of your next trip by as much as possible.
