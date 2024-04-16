Save Big Bucks on a Year-Long Microsoft 365 Subscription for You and Your Family

With a Microsoft 365 subscription, you'll be able to access a whole heap of popular and useful productivity apps for your personal or professional use. And getting your subscription via StackSocial helps you save a few bucks right now. A year-long individual plan is going for just $50, $10 off, or you can get a 12-month subscription to a family plan for only $93, versus paying monthly at Microsoft. To save an extra 20%, use promo code ENJOY20. Keep in mind, this code only works for the 12-month plans. It's not valid for the 15-month family plan.

Each of these subscriptions offers access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and more for up to six users, which is more than enough for the average family. Alongside those apps, you'll also be able to use Microsoft Defender, OneDrive, MS Editor, Clipchamp and OneNote, while this subscription works on PC, Mac and even mobile platforms.

There are a couple of things to take note of here, however. You'll need to redeem your subscription code within 30 days of purchase and while you will get 6TB of OneDrive data with a family plan, that's restricted to 1TB per user. That's still a lot of space to store all your files online, but worth noting that each user has that limit.

Now that you've saved money on your Microsoft productivity suite, maybe it's time to spend that cash on a new laptop for school or work. We can help you save money there too, thanks to our constantly updated list of the best laptop deals on the internet.