Get $60 Off One of Our Favorite Video Doorbells in 2024

Keeping your home and other property safe and secure isn't always easy, but there are tons of smart home accessories designed to help. With all kinds of solutions available from a variety of brands, the one constant is that they can all get expensive. But if all you need is to be able to see who's at your door, a video doorbell is a simple -- and relatively inexpensive -- solution.

Right now one of our favorite models of last year, the second-gen Google Nest Doorbell, is available with a deep $60 discount. That means that the battery-powered version is now available for just $120, a price that makes it a real must-have for the security-conscious. However, Best Buy says that this deal is only going to be available for today so make sure to order yours soon, before it's too late. Amazon is also matching the deal.

The Nest Doorbell offers a 720p HD resolution, HDR support, night vision, and built-in speaker and microphone, which allows you to easily chat with visitors and delivery drivers. It's IP54-rated for weather resistance and work great with other Nest-branded or Google Assistant-enabled smart home devices. You'll get event recording up to three hours without the need for a subscription, which is ideal if you don't want to commit to paying a monthly fee if you're just trying out your first video doorbell. A Nest Aware subscription does unlock some additional features, like up to 60 days of event video history, that you can add on later if you want.

Don't worry if this doorbell doesn't fit your needs or you'd prefer a more holistic solution -- we've found the best smart home deals around so that you don't have to hunt for yourself.