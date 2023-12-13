Save $50 on the Meta Quest 2 and Nab a Free $50 Gift Card

With a list price of just $300, the previous-gen Meta Quest 2 is one of the most affordable VR headsets on the market right now -- earning it a spot on our list of the best VR systems for 2023. And right now you can get your hands on one of these budget-friendly consoles for even less. Amazon has dropped the starting price down to just $249. This deal also comes with a free $50 Amazon gift card when you use the promo code META50 at checkout, which essentially drops the headset down to a $200 net price. If you have a different preferred retailer, similar offers are available at Target and Best Buy.

There's no set expiration for this deal, however, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on theses savings.

The Quest 2 is still the right VR headset to pick up if you're looking for an affordable, self-contained unit. It can perform similar productivity functions, such as pairing with a keyboard, getting phone notifications and holding meetings -- and it costs half as much as the Quest 3. While the Quest 3 has better hardware, the software still hasn't caught up, according to CNET's VR expert Scott Stein.

That said, the AR cameras on the Quest 2 are only black and white, so the overall AR experience isn't as good as it is with the Quest 3. Under the hood, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chip, which gives you enough power to use the Quest 2 on its own, although you can connect it to your PC to gain an extra bit of processing power. What really makes the Quest 2 such a standout, though, is the game support. There is an absolute ton of options, and that makes the Quest 2 a more enticing buy than the Quest 3 at this price.

If you aren't convinced and still want to go with the newest Meta headset, check out our full roundup of all the best Quest 3 deals.