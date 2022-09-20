Save $45 on Our Overall Favorite Smart Display of the Year

Your home should be your happy place, a breath of fresh air from the countless responsibilities of everyday life, and a smart display can help it be just that. With hands-free help for making calls, checking the weather, looking up recipes and really anything else you might need to browse the web for, a smart home hub is your virtual assistant. The second-gen Google Nest Hub is our overall favorite favorite smart display for 2022, and right now you can pick it up for just $55, which is $45 off the usual price, at . This deal is available through Oct. 2, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of this discount.

The Nest Hub has a sleek 7-inch smart display, which is great for getting a rundown of your day at a glance. Check the news and weather, set alarms and alerts, get up-to-date info about your commute and more. You can even customize it with morning and nighttime routines to start and end your days right. You can also use it to stream music and movies, as well as browse YouTube videos, all controlled with just your voice.

The Nest Hub is compatible with other Google Assistant-enabled smart devices, so you can use it to lock your doors, turn on the lights, adjust the thermostat and lots more. This second-gen display is the centerpiece of a smart home, and you can take it to the next level by adding additional smart devices throughout the house like the .

Read more: Google Nest Hub (2nd-Gen) Review: More for Your Money

Now playing: Watch this: Google Nest Hub (2nd gen): Sleep sensing from a smart...