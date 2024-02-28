Save $150 Off Apple's Latest and Greatest M3 iMac for a Limited Time

The M3 24-inch iMac is a great all-in-one Mac and is the best desktop computer for anyone who wants a fast machine that won't take up a ton of space. It's also the latest version of Apple's iconic iMac lineup, and it comes in a selection of stylish colors. The latest iMac would normally cost around $1,300 but you can pick one up today for just $1,149 if you choose the base configuration and, importantly, the blue color option. Prefer the silver model? That's an option, but you'll pay an extra $50. The other colors are also available but for the original $1,300 price.

The catch? You need to make sure to place your order soon because B&H says that this deal will end Feb. 29. That means that placing your order sooner rather than later is absolutely the way to go.

This 24-inch iMac, of course, comes with that new M3 chip which means you're getting an integrated system with an eight-core CPU and eight-core GPU married to 8GB of RAM. Storage is handled by the built-in 256GB SSD and inputs come in the form of a pair of Thunderbolt 3/USB 4 ports. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 so you're all set there. Other notable features include that 24-inch Retina display and the included Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse. Prefer to use your own peripherals? Be sure to check out our roundups of the best keyboard deals and best wireless mouse deals for some alternative picks at discount prices.