Save $120 on the New Galaxy Tab S9 and Get a Free $100 Amazon Gift Card

If you're an Android user in the market for a new tablet, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Samsung makes some of our overall favorite Android tablets on the market, and right now, you've got a chance to save big on its latest model. Amazon is currently offering a free storage upgrade on the Galaxy Tab S9, which saves you $120 on the step-up 256GB model. That means you're getting it for just $800 -- the same price as the base 128GB model.

And this deal includes more than a free storage upgrade. When you use the promo code PDHMT3LPAACC at checkout, you'll also get a free $100 Amazon gift card. It's worth noting that Samsung is also offering a free storage upgrade, as well as up to $650 off with an eligible trade-in, but no free gift card. This Amazon offer is only available through Sept. 24, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The latest and greatest Samsung tablet has quite a lot to offer for just $800. It's equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, as well as 12GB of RAM (for the 256GB model) and Wi-Fi 6E support for smooth and blazing-fast performance. It features a stunning 11-inch AMOLED display, and it comes with Samsung's S Pen stylus, which makes it great for taking notes, editing photos and much more. And with an IP68 weather-resistance rating and a substantial 8,400 mAh battery, it's perfect for taking care of work while you're on the go.

There are a few other retailers offering savings on the Galaxy Tab S9 series, and you can check out our full roundup of all the best tablet deals for even more bargains.