Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Deals: Up to $650 Off and a Free Storage Upgrade

Released alongside a new generation of its unique foldable phones, the new Galaxy Tab S9 series is the latest generation of tablets from Samsung. And if you're looking to get your hands on one of these premium Android devices, there are some great offers out there that can save you hundreds. Samsung and plenty of retailers are offering a free storage upgrade, which saves you $120 on step-up models. And you can save even more if you've got an old phone, tablet or smartwatch to trade-in. We'll continue to update this page as more deals become available, so be sure to check back often.

Watch this: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 vs. Pixel Tablet: Price, Feature Comparison 04:34

What color does the Galaxy Tab S9 come in?

The Galaxy Tab S9 is only available in graphite or beige, and unlike some other new Samusung devices, there aren't any variants that are exclusive to Samsung.

Samsung

How much does the Galaxy Tab S9 cost?

Prices for the new lineup start at just $800 for the basic configuration of the Tab S9, and range all the way up to $1,620 if you want the high-end configuration of the Tab S9 Ultra. Prices below reflect the original list price, before any discounts or offers are applied.

Galaxy Tab S9 (128GB): $800

Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB): $920

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus (256GB): $1,000

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus (512GB): $1,120



Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (256GB): $1,200

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (512GB): $1,320

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (1TB): $1,620

Best Galaxy Tab S9 deals

Samsung Up to $650 off with trade-in + free storage upgrade Samsung is offering a few ways to save on its new Galaxy S9 tablets. It's offering a free storage upgrade on all three models, which means you'll get the 256GB model of the S9, or the 512GB model of the S9 Plus and S9 Ultra for the same price as the basic configuration, saving you $120. If you need even more storage, you can save $150 on the 1TB model of the S9 Ultra as well. Plus, you can save even more if you've got an old device to trade in. Tablets from Apple and Samsung will net your enhanced trade-in credit worth up to $650, but you can also trade in old phones or smartwatches for a smaller discount. Samsung even accepts select tablets in damaged condition, so you may be surprised what your cracked iPad is worth. You'll also get a few free bonuses with the purchase, including six month so Microsoft 365 Basic, four months of YouTube Premium and two months of Adobe Lightroom if you're a new subscriber. You can also save $250 on a Galaxy Watch 6 and $180 on a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro when bundled with this purchase. See at Samsung

Amazon Free storage upgrade Like Samsung, Amazon is currently offering a free storage upgrade on S9 tablets, though it only has the basic S9 and the S9 Plus available. This deal knocks $120 off the 256GB Tab S9 and the 512GB Tab S9 Plus, which means you're essentially getting double the storage for free. See at Amazon