Samsung's M80C Smart Monitor Is Down to $480 Right Now

Whether you need a solid workstation to stay productive or you're looking for a device that can handle all of your entertainment needs, Samsung's M80C smart monitor is an all-in-one option worth considering. It's compact, letting you surf the web and edit documents without a separate PC, plus it streams 4K HDR video and hosts plenty of other apps as well. A new version was announced at CES 2024, but this model is still a solid option. It normally lists for $650, but Amazon has slashed the cost by $170, bringing the price you'll pay to just $480. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

It's not often that you see something marketed as a smart monitor, but Samsung's M8 is certainly that, with the hybrid ability to be a monitor, TV and a standalone workplace for basic tasks. That makes the M8 great for those who don't really need a PC or who'd like to have the option to use their monitor without having to switch a PC on.

This sleek and slim monitor is an ultra-versatile option for anyone working with a small space. It sports a 27-inch screen with 3,840x2,160 screen resolution and has embedded streaming apps that allow you to watch your favorite shows without a PC -- just be sure you're connected to Wi-Fi. You can also connect supported Samsung devices with Samsung DeX to stream your screen or pair it with compatible mobile devices thanks to its Android and AirPlay integration.

You can still use this device to get all of your daily tasks done as well, as it allows you to access Microsoft Office 365 and other productivity apps. It also comes with a SlimFit camera for video calling which will automatically keep you in the center of the frame, even if you move. But when you're ready for gaming or kicking back and watching a show, you can switch it to TV mode, where you can access all the streaming apps you want, like Netflix and Amazon Prime. This device is equipped with Adaptive Picture and Adaptive Sound Plus which will adjust your screen brightness and sound automatically based on your environment. And if you have smart home devices, you can use this monitor as a hub for the home, making it a really flexible device for all of your needs.

The only real downside is that you can't adjust the height of the screen; you can only tilt it left, right, up and down. Its refresh rate is also just 60Hz, so if you're gaming on a high-end PC, it might not be enough, although the consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X should be able to use it just fine, since there aren't a lot of console games that hit higher than 60Hz.

The Samsung M8 is an interesting device because of its extreme versatility and somewhat niche concept. That said, it's well worth grabbing for the massive discount if you think you could use it. Otherwise, if you'd like a more traditional monitor, check out these monitor deals for alternatives.