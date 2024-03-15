Rare Deals on New Sonos Smart Speakers and Soundbars Are Up for Grabs

The world of smart speakers and soundbars is full of options from a variety of brand names, but you can bet your bottom dollar that the Sonos logo will be at the top of the list for most buyers. They offer great audio and features and they look pretty great while they do it. But Sonos is like the Apple of the speaker world -- it's among the best in the business, but nobody would say its wares are cheap. But don't worry, we've got your back.

Right now Amazon is offering you the chance to pick up one of a handful of different Sonos speakers and soundbars and save up to 20% off when you do it. Everything is available in both black and white so make sure to pick the one that best fits your home before adding anything to your cart and note the "limited time" badge, too. That means these deals could end at any moment and without warning so don't delay.

There are four different offerings for you to pick from with the Sonos Move 2 being the one most people are likely to gravitate towards. It's a portable Bluetooth speaker with a new and improved acoustic design that adds an extra tweeter when compared to the previous model. You still get great bass but now you get better highs, too. The speaker runs for up to 24 hours on a single charge and right now it's yours for just $359, a big savings over the usual $429 asking price.

Next, we have two soundbars, starting with the cheapest. The Sonos Ray can be had with a 20% discount which brings the price down to just $223 while the features include AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and more. It's also impossibly small so perfect for tight spaces. Those with more room and a bigger budget might prefer the Sonos Beam Gen 2, available for $100 off and costing just $399. Finally, there's the Sonos Sub Mini, a subwoofer that's compact enough not to dominate your home but still offers a dynamic low-end sound. Normally costing $429, this sub is now available for just $343 for a limited time.

Again, all of these speakers are available in both black and white but you can also check out our list of the best soundbar deals if the Sonos options aren't for you.