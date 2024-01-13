Protect Your Passwords With This $20 Discount on Dashlane Premium

So much of the modern world requires passwords; everything needs you to log in, from your Amazon accounts to your electricity. This often leads to password fatigue, where we'll just use the same password on various different websites just to save ourselves the hassle. Unfortunately, that can be a big security breach, especially if we accidentally use an important password on an insecure site or use an iterative password.

Luckily, password managers are a good alternative to that since they can not only store all your passwords but generate new and more secure ones than you'd likely manage. While some of them can be expensive, Dashlane is having a New Year's sale that knocks $20 off its premium plans, bringing it down to $20 from $40. You just need to use the promo code NY24 at checkout; just do it before Jan 15 at 8 PM EST, since that's when the sale ends.

So, what does the Premium Plan from Dashalne get you? Well, for starters, you get to have an unlimited number of passwords on an unlimited number of devices, which is great if you're often switching between several. Also, while it is only for one person, you can securely share your password with others who have Dashalne, and that can come in quite handy if several folks need to log into the same thing.

Besides just password management, Dashlane Premium also does a host of other things, such as dark web monitors, to make sure none of your sensitive info is breached. In a similar vein, you can get phishing alerts with Dashalens' real-time web browser monitoring, which is a handy thing to have just to make sure you aren't going to any seedy websites that will steal your info.

So, if you'd like to save yourself the hassle of remembering a dozen passwords, or are thinking of switching, then this $20 discount on the Dashlane Premium plan is the way to go. Especially so if you plan to grab any phone deals or laptop deals where you're going to be transferring info and logging into a whole host of stuff.