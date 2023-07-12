Stay Cool With Savings on Insulated Tumblers This Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is a reason to finally spring for something you're never in a hurry to buy but that would be useful to have, like an insulated tumbler.

Amazon's sale is now on its second day, but there are still plenty of well-priced cups up for grabs -- a search on Wednesday yielded tumblers of different sizes, colors, tumblers with and without handles, and so on. It takes an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $139 a year or $15 a month, to snag Prime Day deals, but a discounted tumbler might be available elsewhere due to competing sales.

I selected a few cups based on talking to some insulated tumbler users in my life and scanning for items that had both lots of ratings and a high overall score on Amazon. Without further ado, here are some sale tumblers to keep your drink cold this summer and beyond. If you don't see a tumbler that suits you, you can always do some more digging.

Best insulated tumblers

Zibtes 40 oz. Black Insulated Tumbler: $19 Save $11 $19 at Amazon This 40-ounce tumbler stood out to me for its price, a decent number of ratings and its removable handle. According to my mom, a proud owner of a tumbler with a handle, this is the coolest kind of tumbler to go for right now. Hers holds 30 ounces, but she said 40 would probably be even better. This black tumbler has a leak-proof lid and comes with two reusable straws. If you're looking for a different tumbler with an attached handle, this 40-ounce Hydrapeak tumbler is also on sale for Prime Day. $19 at Amazon