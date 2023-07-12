X
Stay Cool With Savings on Insulated Tumblers This Prime Day

Dealing with hot summer temps? Here are some sale tumblers to keep your drinks cool.

Meara Isenberg Associate Writer
Meara Isenberg
Amazon Prime Day is a reason to finally spring for something you're never in a hurry to buy but that would be useful to have, like an insulated tumbler.

Amazon's sale is now on its second day, but there are still plenty of well-priced cups up for grabs -- a search on Wednesday yielded tumblers of different sizes, colors, tumblers with and without handles, and so on. It takes an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $139 a year or $15 a month, to snag Prime Day deals, but a discounted tumbler might be available elsewhere due to competing sales

I selected a few cups based on talking to some insulated tumbler users in my life and scanning for items that had both lots of ratings and a high overall score on Amazon. Without further ado, here are some sale tumblers to keep your drink cold this summer and beyond. If you don't see a tumbler that suits you, you can always do some more digging.

Best insulated tumblers 

Zibtes tumbler

Zibtes 40 oz. Black Insulated Tumbler: $19

Save $11

$19 at Amazon

This 40-ounce tumbler stood out to me for its price, a decent number of ratings and its removable handle. According to my mom, a proud owner of a tumbler with a handle, this is the coolest kind of tumbler to go for right now. Hers holds 30 ounces, but she said 40 would probably be even better. 

This black tumbler has a leak-proof lid and comes with two reusable straws. If you're looking for a different tumbler with an attached handle, this 40-ounce Hydrapeak tumbler is also on sale for Prime Day.

04-bg-2

Arctic Tumblers 20 oz. Insulated Tumbler Storm Gray: $15

Save $3

$15 at Amazon

Have a smaller drink container in mind? This 20-ounce insulated tumbler is cup-holder-friendly, comes with a straw and straw cleaner and is priced slightly over $15. Other colors are on sale, too, if gray isn't your favorite. For a cup with a similar look and a tad bit more room, my colleague recommends this 22-ounce tumbler from CeramiSteel, which is currently $20.

RTIC tumbler

RTIC 30 oz. Coral Insulated Tumbler: $14

Save $6

$14 at Amazon

A happy medium between the 20-ounce and 40-ounce options provided above, this 30-ounce RTIC tumbler in the color coral is just $14. It has more than 20,000 ratings and an impressive overall score. This one doesn't come with a straw but promises a secure lid. 

$14 at Amazon

