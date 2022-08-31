New Members Can Save 60% on Peacock Premium

NBCUniversal's streaming platform, Peacock, has great deals to offer new subscribers this Labor Day. You can get a year of Premium for just $20 by using the promo code ONEYEAR when you sign up. Or you can choose to break up the cost and pay only $2 a month for a Premium subscription as well. Just use the code SEPTEMBER when signing up. Usually $5 a month or $50 a year, that saves you $3 a month or $30 a year. The codes will also work on the Premium Plus membership -- pay $5 more per month for ad-free TV and unlimited downloads for offline viewing.

Although Peacock isn't as popular as other streaming services, such as Netflix or Disney Plus, it still has plenty to offer. The platform itself is easy to use, and similar to its competitors with a tiled interface of shows and movies. By subscribing to a you can stream more than 60,000 hours of original, current and classic movies and TV shows.

Stream episodes of your favorite reruns, like Parks and Recreation or The Office. Or get next-day access to current NBC and Bravo shows. Peacock also shows live sporting events, including Premier League, WWE, Sunday Night Football and MLB Sunday Leadoff.

