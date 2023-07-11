Our Absolute Favorite Frying Pan of 2023 Is 50% Off for Prime Day

Any chef worth their salt knows that great food requires great equipment. And if you're looking to up your game in the kitchen, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Misen's 10-inch nonstick frying pan is our overall favorite option on the market right now, and would make an excellent addition to any home cook's arsenal. And right now, you can get one in your cabinets for just $33, or 50% off the usual price, at Amazon's massive Prime Day sale. Just note that this deal is only available through tomorrow, and you'll have to be a Prime member to take advantage of it.

There are a few things that set this Misen pan apart from the competition and make it our favorite. One of the most important features is the aluminum core, which helps distribute heat evenly for more consistent cooking. It also has a handle with almost no slant, which makes it easy to maneuver without putting a ton of strain on your wrist. And it comes with a removable rubber sheath so you can handle it without bulky oven mitts for extra precision. Our resident home and kitchen reviewer, David Watsky, also found that its triple-layered PFOA-free nonstick coating had slightly less friction than other models we tested, allowing pancakes, eggs and more to slide right out of the pan. Plus, it's oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, which opens up even more recipe possibilities.

And for more great bargains on cookware and much, much more, be sure to check out our roundup of all the best Prime Day kitchen deals.