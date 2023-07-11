X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
Saatva Mattress ReviewLG OLED TV on Sale NowBest Amazon Prime Day DealsDown the Anti-Car Rabbit HoleBest Satellite Internet ProvidersMeal Delivery Services RatedMortgage RatesBest Solar Companies
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Best Prime Day 2023 Kitchen Deals Available Now

It's Prime Day and that means big deals on some of our favorite kitchen gear and cookware.

david-watsky-headshot
david-watsky-headshot
David Watsky Senior Editor / Home and Kitchen
David lives in Brooklyn where he's logged more than a decade writing about all things edible, including meal kits and meal delivery subscriptions, cooking, kitchen gear and commerce. Since earning a BA in English from Northeastern in Boston, he's toiled in nearly every aspect of the eats business from slicing and dicing as a sous-chef in Rhode Island to leading complex marketing campaigns for major food brands in Manhattan. These days, he's likely somewhere trying the latest this or tasting the latest that - and reporting back, of course. Anything with sesame is his all-time favorite food this week.
Expertise Kitchen tech, cookware, small appliances, food innovation, meal delivery and meal kits.
See full bio
David Watsky
4 min read
$514 at Amazon
Vitamix blender
Vitamix 5200 blender: $300
Save $250
$514 at Amazon
$290 at Amazon
vitamix-e310-black-nutbutter.jpg
Vitamix Explorian (renewed): $190
Save $100
$290 at Amazon
$250 at Amazon
coffee machine on counter with pastries
De'Longhi All-in-One Coffee Maker: $250
Save $50
$250 at Amazon
$148 at Amazon
galanz mini fridge next to oven
Galaz Retro Mini Fridge: $147
Save $59
$148 at Amazon
$280 at Amazon
ka-black.png
KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer: $280
Save $50
$280 at Amazon
$50 at Amazon
Ninja air fryer
Ninja 2-quart air fryer: $50
Save $30
$50 at Amazon
$109 at Amazon
sodastream e terra on table with glass of soda water
SodaStream E-Terra: $90
Save $70
$109 at Amazon
$50 at Amazon
aerogarden-harvest.png
AeroGarden Harvest: $50
You save $115
$50 at Amazon
$40 at HSN
nutribullet
NutriBullet Pro: $40
You save $50 with promo code HSN2021
$40 at HSN
$120 at Best Buy
ninja-coffe-station.png
Ninja Specialty coffee system with frother: $120
You save $50
$120 at Best Buy
$8 at Amazon
tongs.png
Stainless-steel cooking tongs: $8
You save $7
$8 at Amazon
$30 at Best Buy
bella-air-fryer
Bella 2-quart digital air fryer: $30
You save $20
$30 at Best Buy
$216 at Amazon
staub dutch oven
Staub 4-quart cocotte: $216
You save $103
$216 at Amazon
$80 at Amazon
yummly
Yummly meat thermometer: $80
You save $20
$80 at Amazon
$50 at Amazon
k-slim
Keurig K-Mini: $80
You save $20
$50 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is officially on and comes bearing a bevy of deals on everything from personal tech, wellness products, TVs, home goods, mattresses and more. But don't think the big wigs at Amazon have forgotten about the home cooks and food fanatics. There are dozens and dozens of kitchen and cookware deals that have just arrived, with more slated to go live later on during the e-tailers sprawling two-day blowout sale. 

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

We scoured all the best Prime Day Kitchen deals and did price comparisons to ensure they're actually worth your while and not just smoke and mirrors. From blenders to coffee makers and even a fridge or two, these are the very best Prime Day deals on kitchen gear, cookware, small appliances for the budget-conscious home cook.

Read moreBest Prime Day Deals Under $50

Vitamix blender
James Martin/CNET

Vitamix 5200 blender: $300

Save $250

This powerful Vitamix typically hovers around $500 and this Prime Day price is just $50 more than its all-time low. In short, you won't find it for this price very often. This model offers easy variable speed control and a large 64-ounce container. It's all the blender you could possibly want or need. 

See the complete list of Vitamix Prime Day deals .

$514 at Amazon
vitamix-e310-black-nutbutter.jpg
Vitamix

Vitamix Explorian (renewed): $190

Save $100

If you're going to get a refurbished blender, you might as well make it a Vitamix, which are about as powerful and reliable as home blenders get. This is Vitamix's entry-level model but still tyically costs well over $300 for a new model. Bag the certified reconditioned Explorian with full year warranty for under $200 for Prime Day.

$290 at Amazon
coffee machine on counter with pastries
De'Longhi

De'Longhi All-in-One Coffee Maker: $250

Save $50

Dig espresso but fancy a pot of drop every once in a while. With this high-end combo coffee maker, you don't have to choose one. 

$250 at Amazon
galanz mini fridge next to oven
Galanz

Galaz Retro Mini Fridge: $147

Save $59

If you could use some extra cooling space in a bedroom, garage or basement, this fly retro mini fridge from Galanz is down under $150 right now. 

Find more fridge and mini fridge deals on Amazon .

$148 at Amazon
ka-black.png
KitchenAid

KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer: $280

Save $50

The KitchenAid may be associated with baking, but this workhorse can do so much more, especially if you have the right attachments. Make pasta from scratch, grind meat or spiralize vegetables in seconds. Right now, the signature stand mixer is $50 off the sticker price. It's available in black and white. 

There are other stand mixer models on sale including the Artisan Series and the Artisan Mini. See the full list of KitchenAid Prime Day deals .  

$280 at Amazon
Ninja air fryer
Ninja

Ninja 2-quart air fryer: $50

Save $30

If you're air fryer-curious, start with a small model such as Ninja's powerful 2-quart cooker. It's a steal at $50 and won't eat up much of your counter space. This is also the ultimate gift for a new grad headed off the college in the fall.

$50 at Amazon

Read moreBest Air Fryer for 2023, Tested by CNET

sodastream e terra on table with glass of soda water
SodaStream

SodaStream E-Terra: $90

Save $70

This electronic sparkling water maker could save you hundreds every year if you swap it in for your canned soda water habit. Right now the E-Terra is down to $90, but the deal is available by invitation only so hurry up and request an invite so you can get the seltzer water party started. 

$109 at Amazon$160 at Best Buy
aerogarden-harvest.png
AeroGarden

AeroGarden Harvest: $50

You save $115

These indoor pod gardens are all the rage, and AeroGarden is still leading the way. It's a self-contained growing system that provides water and light via LEDs, so you can sit back and enjoy fresh herbs, lettuce, chives and cherry tomatoes. 

This $50 price is a full $10 lower than we've ever seen it drop. The AeroGarden Harvest typically retails for $100 or more.

$50 at Amazon
nutribullet
NutriBullet

NutriBullet Pro: $40

You save $50 with promo code HSN2021

This powerful little push-top blender was already down to a near-all-time low of $60 on HSN.com and then we discovered an active promo code HSN2021 that saves you another $20. That brings the 900-watt personal blender down to a measly $40, and that's honestly just too good to pass up.

$40 at HSN
ninja-coffe-station.png
Ninja

Ninja Specialty coffee system with frother: $120

You save $50

For all the latte and iced coffee drinkers out there, this advanced Ninja coffee system has special brew settings designed for both. The foldaway frother lets you create specialty drinks.

$120 at Best Buy
tongs.png
Amazon

Stainless-steel cooking tongs: $8

You save $7

It is most definitely tong season and this set of two pairs has a nearly perfect score in 9,600 Amazon reviews. It's also down to $7 right now.

$8 at Amazon
bella-air-fryer
Bella

Bella 2-quart digital air fryer: $30

You save $20

The top-rated Bella 2-quart digital air fryer is also down to $20. That's $30 off the normal price and a solid deal on a digital air fryer with computerized cooking presets and programs. The Bella air fryer might also make a great gift for a college grad or student headed out into the world.

$30 at Best Buy
staub dutch oven
Williams Sonoma

Staub 4-quart cocotte: $216

You save $103

If I had to pick one piece of cookware to save in a fire, it would definitely be my Staub 4-quart cocotte (fancy speak for Dutch oven). Right now the very same one I use and absolutely adore is down to just $197 in turquoise color. 

Staub is up at the top of the heap with crafters like Le Creuset and Mauviel when speaking of fine French cookware, and this is a versatile piece you (or the lucky person you snag it for) will be using for decades, if not longer. This is a major deal on a fine piece of cookware, perfect for braising, stewing, sauces and oven roasts. Enameled cast iron couldn't be easier to clean and it looks so darn good on your range. 

$216 at Amazon
yummly
Yummly

Yummly meat thermometer: $80

You save $20

This fancy digital meat thermometer connects to your phone so you can putz around the house while a big turkey, roast or brisket cooks. It'll alert you when it's done so you nail that internal temp every time. Talk about a great Father's Day gift for a pitmaster dad, especially if you snatch one up on sale.

$80 at Amazon
k-slim
Keurig

Keurig K-Mini: $80

You save $20

An even more budget-friendly option is Keurig's smaller pod coffee maker, the K-Slim, which is down to $80. It's a compact model but still has a 46-ounce backup reservoir so you're not constantly refilling it.

$50 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023