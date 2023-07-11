Best Prime Day 2023 Kitchen Deals Available Now

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is officially on and comes bearing a bevy of deals on everything from personal tech, wellness products, TVs, home goods, mattresses and more. But don't think the big wigs at Amazon have forgotten about the home cooks and food fanatics. There are dozens and dozens of kitchen and cookware deals that have just arrived, with more slated to go live later on during the e-tailers sprawling two-day blowout sale.

We scoured all the best Prime Day Kitchen deals and did price comparisons to ensure they're actually worth your while and not just smoke and mirrors. From blenders to coffee makers and even a fridge or two, these are the very best Prime Day deals on kitchen gear, cookware, small appliances for the budget-conscious home cook.

Read more: Best Prime Day Deals Under $50

James Martin/CNET Vitamix 5200 blender: $300 Save $250 This powerful Vitamix typically hovers around $500 and this Prime Day price is just $50 more than its all-time low. In short, you won't find it for this price very often. This model offers easy variable speed control and a large 64-ounce container. It's all the blender you could possibly want or need. See the complete list of Vitamix Prime Day deals . $514 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Vitamix 5200 blender: $300

Vitamix Vitamix Explorian (renewed): $190 Save $100 If you're going to get a refurbished blender, you might as well make it a Vitamix, which are about as powerful and reliable as home blenders get. This is Vitamix's entry-level model but still tyically costs well over $300 for a new model. Bag the certified reconditioned Explorian with full year warranty for under $200 for Prime Day. $290 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Vitamix Explorian (renewed): $190

Galanz Galaz Retro Mini Fridge: $147 Save $59 If you could use some extra cooling space in a bedroom, garage or basement, this fly retro mini fridge from Galanz is down under $150 right now. Find more fridge and mini fridge deals on Amazon . $148 at Amazon

KitchenAid KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer: $280 Save $50 The KitchenAid may be associated with baking, but this workhorse can do so much more, especially if you have the right attachments. Make pasta from scratch, grind meat or spiralize vegetables in seconds. Right now, the signature stand mixer is $50 off the sticker price. It's available in black and white. There are other stand mixer models on sale including the Artisan Series and the Artisan Mini. See the full list of KitchenAid Prime Day deals . $280 at Amazon

Ninja Ninja 2-quart air fryer: $50 Save $30 If you're air fryer-curious, start with a small model such as Ninja's powerful 2-quart cooker. It's a steal at $50 and won't eat up much of your counter space. This is also the ultimate gift for a new grad headed off the college in the fall. $50 at Amazon

Read more: Best Air Fryer for 2023, Tested by CNET

SodaStream SodaStream E-Terra: $90 Save $70 This electronic sparkling water maker could save you hundreds every year if you swap it in for your canned soda water habit. Right now the E-Terra is down to $90, but the deal is available by invitation only so hurry up and request an invite so you can get the seltzer water party started. $109 at Amazon$160 at Best Buy You're receiving price alerts for SodaStream E-Terra: $90

AeroGarden AeroGarden Harvest: $50 You save $115 These indoor pod gardens are all the rage, and AeroGarden is still leading the way. It's a self-contained growing system that provides water and light via LEDs, so you can sit back and enjoy fresh herbs, lettuce, chives and cherry tomatoes. This $50 price is a full $10 lower than we've ever seen it drop. The AeroGarden Harvest typically retails for $100 or more. $50 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for AeroGarden Harvest: $50

NutriBullet NutriBullet Pro: $40 You save $50 with promo code HSN2021 This powerful little push-top blender was already down to a near-all-time low of $60 on HSN.com and then we discovered an active promo code HSN2021 that saves you another $20. That brings the 900-watt personal blender down to a measly $40, and that's honestly just too good to pass up. $40 at HSN

Amazon Stainless-steel cooking tongs: $8 You save $7 It is most definitely tong season and this set of two pairs has a nearly perfect score in 9,600 Amazon reviews. It's also down to $7 right now. $8 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Stainless-steel cooking tongs: $8

Williams Sonoma Staub 4-quart cocotte: $216 You save $103 If I had to pick one piece of cookware to save in a fire, it would definitely be my Staub 4-quart cocotte (fancy speak for Dutch oven). Right now the very same one I use and absolutely adore is down to just $197 in turquoise color. Staub is up at the top of the heap with crafters like Le Creuset and Mauviel when speaking of fine French cookware, and this is a versatile piece you (or the lucky person you snag it for) will be using for decades, if not longer. This is a major deal on a fine piece of cookware, perfect for braising, stewing, sauces and oven roasts. Enameled cast iron couldn't be easier to clean and it looks so darn good on your range. $216 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Staub 4-quart cocotte: $216

Yummly Yummly meat thermometer: $80 You save $20 This fancy digital meat thermometer connects to your phone so you can putz around the house while a big turkey, roast or brisket cooks. It'll alert you when it's done so you nail that internal temp every time. Talk about a great Father's Day gift for a pitmaster dad, especially if you snatch one up on sale. $80 at Amazon

Keurig Keurig K-Mini: $80 You save $20 An even more budget-friendly option is Keurig's smaller pod coffee maker, the K-Slim, which is down to $80. It's a compact model but still has a 46-ounce backup reservoir so you're not constantly refilling it. $50 at Amazon



