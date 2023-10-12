X
30+ October Prime Day Deals Under $10 That Are Still Available Today

October's Prime Day event is now in the rearview mirror, but these budget buys can still be snagged.

Though Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days sale is officially over, there are plenty of deals that cost just $10 or less hanging around for those with a few bucks left in the budget today. Whether you need some tech accessories or some everyday items, you still have a little time left to get everything on your list.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Keep reading for our favorite deals for $10 or less across various product categories. You'll find savings on tech and accessories, fitness gear, home and garden essentials and more. Keep in mind that, since Prime Day is over, these deals could disappear at any time, so be sure to grab them before they expire. 

October Prime Day deals under $10 on tech

Blukar LED USB-C rechargeable flashlight: $10

If you live in an area with regular power cuts, having a flashlight to hand is essential. You can afford one in every room with this deal and you don't need to worry about buying batteries for them all.

Details
Save $6
$10 at Amazon

October Prime Day deals under $10 on everyday essentials

Car seat headrest hooks (4-pack): $7

Convert your car headrest into a convenient storage solution with these universal hooks. Each can hold 55 pounds, so you can hang up coats, kids' toys, umbrellas or even bags of groceries.

Details
Save $3
$7 at Amazon

Method foaming hand soap: $3

Stock up on handwash during Prime Day and save yourself a few bucks. This 10-ounce Method bottle is 35% off.

Details
Save $2
$3 at Amazon

Wool dryer balls (6-pack): $10

Not only can you save over 60% on these wool dryer balls but they'll help you save even more over time as you cut down on drying time. 

Details
Save $20
$10 at Amazon

October Prime Day deals under $10 on home and garden

NGreen Garden Hose Sprayer Nozzle: $9

Putting your thumb over the end of the hose to make it spray is no way to live in 2023. This sprayer nozzle is a much better solution and at this price, it's impossible to ignore. Get better control over how you wash the car and water the garden for just $7.

Details
Save $6
$9 at Amazon

October Prime Day deals under $10 on health and fitness

Meiddano elbow brace: $8

Hurt your elbow playing tennis or nursing an old injury? This elbow brace might help and at just $8, why not give it a try?

Details
Save: $9
$8 at Amazon

Kamizen weighted jump rope: $10

Get this weighted jump rope to get the most out of your workouts -- but make sure to clip the on-screen coupon to get the best price.

Details
Save $5
$10 at Amazon

