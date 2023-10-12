30+ October Prime Day Deals Under $10 That Are Still Available Today
October's Prime Day event is now in the rearview mirror, but these budget buys can still be snagged.
Best deals right now
If you live in an area with regular power cuts, having a flashlight to hand is essential. You can afford one in every room with this deal and you don't need to worry about buying batteries for them all.
Convert your car headrest into a convenient storage solution with these universal hooks. Each can hold 55 pounds, so you can hang up coats, kids' toys, umbrellas or even bags of groceries.
Putting your thumb over the end of the hose to make it spray is no way to live in 2023. This sprayer nozzle is a much better solution and at this price, it's impossible to ignore. Get better control over how you wash the car and water the garden for just $7.
Hurt your elbow playing tennis or nursing an old injury? This elbow brace might help and at just $8, why not give it a try?
Though Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days sale is officially over, there are plenty of deals that cost just $10 or less hanging around for those with a few bucks left in the budget today. Whether you need some tech accessories or some everyday items, you still have a little time left to get everything on your list.
Keep reading for our favorite deals for $10 or less across various product categories. You'll find savings on tech and accessories, fitness gear, home and garden essentials and more. Keep in mind that, since Prime Day is over, these deals could disappear at any time, so be sure to grab them before they expire.
October Prime Day deals under $10 on tech
If you live in an area with regular power cuts, having a flashlight to hand is essential. You can afford one in every room with this deal and you don't need to worry about buying batteries for them all.
- Sengled smart light bulb (2-pack): $8 (save $8)
- SanDisk Ultra 64GB microSD card: $9 (save $5)
- Mission Cables Alexa Voice Remote Lite glow-in-the-dark cover: $8 (save $5)
- Electronics travel organizer: $10 (save 24%)
- Universal 2-in-1 SD card reader and adapter: $8 (save $12)
- Tech Armor Screen Protector $6 (Save $4)
October Prime Day deals under $10 on everyday essentials
Convert your car headrest into a convenient storage solution with these universal hooks. Each can hold 55 pounds, so you can hang up coats, kids' toys, umbrellas or even bags of groceries.
Stock up on handwash during Prime Day and save yourself a few bucks. This 10-ounce Method bottle is 35% off.
Not only can you save over 60% on these wool dryer balls but they'll help you save even more over time as you cut down on drying time.
- 7-day pill box: $8 (save $11)
- Hotor Car Trash Can: $8 (save $10)
- Drain cover for baths: $8 (save $7)
- Pilot G2 gel pens (5-pack): $7 (save $5)
- Sharpie fine point markers (8-pack): $8 (save $7)
- Cotton eye mask for sleep: $8 (save $12)
- Heeta hair scalp massager: $6 (save $4)
- Sharden ratchet 13-in-1 screwdriver: $9 (save $2)
October Prime Day deals under $10 on home and garden
Putting your thumb over the end of the hose to make it spray is no way to live in 2023. This sprayer nozzle is a much better solution and at this price, it's impossible to ignore. Get better control over how you wash the car and water the garden for just $7.
- Car trunk organizer: $6 (save $1)
- Soap dispenser set: $10 (save $2)
- MR&HM satin pillowcase (2-pack): $10 (save $3)
- Tea light candles (50-pack): $6 (save $7)
- Seropy Drying Dish Rack $6 (Save $7)
- Zulay Silicone Utensil Rest $7 (Save $8)
- Elitapro milk frother: $8 (save $7)
October Prime Day deals under $10 on health and fitness
Hurt your elbow playing tennis or nursing an old injury? This elbow brace might help and at just $8, why not give it a try?
Get this weighted jump rope to get the most out of your workouts -- but make sure to clip the on-screen coupon to get the best price.
