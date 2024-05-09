Need Photo Editing Software? The Luminar Neo Lifetime Bundle Is 80% Off Right Now

Photo editing has become a regular occurrence for many in daily life, be that for work or pleasure. So if you're looking to take the process seriously, you need great software. Now while these can usually set you back quite a bit, a copy of Luminar Neo photo editing software has currently received a massive 80% reduction at StackSocial. That means you can gain lifetime access for as low as $150. Be quick, as the deal now has an "expiring soon" tag labeled on it so it could disappear any day now.

Adobe Photoshop is the most popular photo-editing software available, but it takes serious training to be able to use it effectively. Luminar Neo offers many of the same functions and features but is much easier to use thanks to the AI assistance. You can use it to improve the detail and clarity of a photo, adjust the lighting and composition, or even remove and replace entire objects. It comes with tons of incredible presets that allow you to transform your photos with the push of a button.

It's also compatible with both Windows and Mac devices along with the option to be used as a plug-in for Photoshop and Lightroom. This deal also includes tons of helpful add-ons, such as the Tender Blushing Skies add-on, which allows you to completely replace your skies with 25 different presets, or the Wintertime Overlays add-on, which contains 10 unique overlays to give your images a cool and cozy atmosphere. With lifetime access, you won't have to worry about recurring subscription costs.

