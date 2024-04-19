Microsoft Visio Professional 2021 Is Down to $20 Off for Just a Few Days
This deal scores you 92% off lifetime access to Microsoft's awesome tool that helps you make data easier to manage.
Trying to manage, and properly visualize, large amounts of data can be complicated. There are lots of apps out there that can try to help you do it, but depending what you want to do you may need a few of them to get it all done. If you want a single app that can help you create flowcharts, org charts, floor plans and more, Microsoft's Visio Professional is the way to go. Right now, you can pick up a lifetime subscription for just $20, but the deal is only good for a few days.
Lifetime access to Visio Pro 2021 will cost you a whopping $580 if you buy it through Microsoft directly, but with this deal, you pay only a small fraction of that. The app features hundreds of templates and thousands of shapes and stencils for flow charts, timelines, floor plans and much more so you can distill complex processes into simple, easy-to-follow visual guides. Plus, it allows you to import data from other Microsoft programs like Excel.
Just note that this deal is only available to new users, and the license can only be used for a single PC running Windows 10 or 11. You'll also need to have a Microsoft 365 subscription and access to the desktop version of Microsoft 365 apps, along with a Power BI and Power Automate subscription. And you'll have to redeem this offer within 30 days of the purchase. Be sure to check out the full list of requirements on the StackSocial page if you're at all unsure. And while you're in a money-saving mood, maybe now is the perfect time to check out our list of the best laptop deals as well -- go on, you deserve it.
