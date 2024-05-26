We're into the full swing of Memorial Day weekend sales, and the fantastic furniture deals keep coming. If you're looking for a new bed, sofa, dresser or TV console, now is a great time to take advantage of remarkable markdowns on furniture. And if you're preparing for summer entertaining, there are also great deals on patio furniture.

We've gathered some of the best Memorial Day furniture deals we've seen so far and have highlighted them below. More deals are sure to drop as the Memorial Day weekend progresses. We'll keep this page updated as new offers arrive, so keep checking back for the latest sales.

Best early Memorial Day furniture sales

Best early Memorial Day furniture deals

Boothbay manual reclining sofa: $799 This large reclining sofa is made of brown faux leather and polyester. The cushions are attached, so you don't have to worry about them slipping off. It reclines through a pull tab, so you can easily adjust it to your liking. If you're looking for a new sofa, this one might be the one, especially at $401 off. Details Save $401 $799 at Ashley

Alva leather wingback accent chair: $1,599 This chair from Crate & Barrel is available in the color teak. The chair has a contemporary silhouette and gives off a Scandinavian vibe. It's made with top-grain leather upholstery. Now you can snag this chair for $400 less than usual. Details Save $400 $1,599 at Crate & Barrel

Longstock outdoor teak 5-piece dining set: $1,499 This dining set was specially made for Macy's. It comes with four dining chairs and one table for your backyard patio. The table is made of Indonesian teak. The chairs are made of a maintenance-free synthetic wicker and a rust-resistant frame. Details Save $1,570 $1,499 at Macy's

Cayman single sink vanity: $1,329 If you're looking for minimalist furniture, this sink vanity is perfect for your bathroom. It stands at just about 3 feet tall. The sink is included in this vanity so you don't need to look for one separately. It's made of rubber wood and MDF with a white quartz top. You can now score this for more than $500 less. Details Save $570 $1,329 at Potterybarn

Langford queen panel bed: $450 Score some big savings on this queen-sized bed. The bed comes with a wooden headboard, footboard and rails, so you have everything you need. It's currently on sale for $500, but you can score an extra 10% off clearance items like this with code MEMDAY10, bringing the price down to $450. Details Save $550 $450 at Ashley

FlexiSpot electric height adjustable desk: $300 This electric desk is adjustable so you can use it while sitting down or standing up. It's L-shaped, which is perfect for a corner space. It is fairly large as well, measuring 71 by 43 inches. It's now discounted by over 30%, making it a great time to snag this electric desk. Details Save $160 $300 at Amazon

When is the best time to buy furniture?



When it comes to furniture shopping, Memorial Day is the best time to buy, as you'll find markdowns from many retailers competing for your holiday shopping dollars. Whether you're looking for furniture sets to redo an entire room or a nice accent piece, furniture can be pricey. Sizable deals make Memorial Day weekend a great time to take the plunge and overhaul a room or even an entire house.

When is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day falls on the last Monday of May each year. For 2024, that means Memorial Day falls on May 27. Memorial Day deals arrived early at many retailers last week, and some will continue during the week following May 27.

How we choose the best Memorial Day furniture deals

CNET's experts have covered shopping events for over five years, including Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals, so you see only the best offers from all over.

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing furniture deals to show you.