Meet Your Fitness Goals for Less With up to $120 Off the Fitbit Charge 5 and Sense

Many shoppers are counting down to Prime Day to cash in on bit savings on everything from electronics to household essentials and more. But with a ton of early Prime Day deals already available, a ton of retailers are marking down prices, so why wait? If you're looking for a fitness tracker or smartwatch, now is a great time to buy.

Which of these wearables is the best Fitbit to buy? That largely comes down to your personal needs, so let's compare these two fitness trackers.

Which of these wearables is the best Fitbit to buy? That largely comes down to your personal needs, so let's compare these two fitness trackers.

We named the Fitbit Charge 5 the best overall Fitbit available right now. It's one of the most comfortable wearables around, and it's a great fitness tracker for people who are serious about meeting their movement and wellness goals. Packed with many features to help you stay active and motivated, the Charge 5 tracks your steps, heart rate, and calories burned, and has a feature that allows you to see your progress over time. It also has a backlight so that you can always see the 1.04-inch AMOLED color screen, even when you're outside. Plus, it's water-resistant, so you can wear it in any conditions, including while you're swimming. The Charge 5 also boasts an impressive battery life with up to a week of power per charge.

If you need something more than a fitness tracker, check out the Fitbit Sense. The Sense is a smartwatch that allows you to take quick phone calls from your wrist when your phone is nearby and several other smartwatch features, in addition to all the other fitness tracking features that Fitbits are famous for. It's display is slightly larger than the Charge 5, coming in at 1.58-inch in size. It's equipped with a battery that can last up to six days on a single charge, and it's compatible with both Android and iOS devices. It is more basic than other smartwatches on the market, but you pay a premium price for all the bells and whistles, so think about what features you need in a smartwatch before you buy. If you just need a GPS, access to a voice assistant, music playback and mobile payments, this is a solid option.

