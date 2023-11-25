This Holdover Black Friday Deal Saves You $400 on an M2 MacBook Pro

Black Friday may have come and gone, but the deals are far from over. There are still tons of incredible bargains that you can shop this weekend, including some serious savings on top-rated Apple laptops. B&H Photo still has the 14-inch M2 MacBook Pro available for just $1,599, which is a whopping $400 off the list price. But this deal is only available through 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) tonight, and could even sell out before then, so we'd recommend getting your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

As you'd expect from Apple's high-end MacBook Pro lineup, this 2023 M2 model is packed full of advanced and seriously powerful hardware. It's equipped with a previous-gen M2 Pro processor, as well as 16GB of RAM for lightning-fast performance. Plus, it features a stunning 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate paired with a 16-core GPU, which makes it a great option for photographers, filmmakers, illustrators and other creatives.

Other features include Touch ID, which allows you to easily log in using your fingerprint, a built-in 1080p HD webcam, and Wi-Fi 6E support for speedy web performance (with a compatible router). This laptop is also extremely versatile, with multiple USB-C ports, an HDMI port, headphone jack and a built-in SD card reader. And with an impressive 18-hour battery life, it's designed for all-day work without interruption.

