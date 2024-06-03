M2 MacBook Air Hits a Record Low Price at Amazon; Save $170

Father's Day and grad season are almost here and if you're looking for a tech gift, one of the biggest deals right now is on the M2 MacBook Air, which has just returned to its lowest-ever price at Amazon. Falling to just $829, this is a $170 discount but the sale is marked as a limited-time deal, meaning it's bound to end soon. If you end up missing this Mac here, B&H has it for $849, while Best Buy will also save you $150 with that same $849 price.

Although Apple just released the new M3 MacBook Air, the older M2 MacBook Air is still a fantastic machine to pick up in 2024. It remains one of the best laptops around, with a super-fast chip and a thin and light design that makes it perfect for getting things done just about anywhere.

One of the great things about the M2 MacBook Air over its predecessor is that it has a larger 13.6-inch screen compared to the 13.3-inch screen, giving you more real estate to work with. It also runs a 2,560x1,664 resolution on a gorgeous liquid retina display which is perfect whether you want to watch movies or get creative work done. The M2 Chip inside is powerful enough for a lot of creatives to do their work, despite this machine's portability.

Its smaller size is very much thanks to the fact that it doesn't actually have any internal fans, meaning that Apple can make it as thin as the motherboard and battery inside. One downside to this machine is that it runs on 8GB of RAM rather than the 16GB you're likely to see on similarly priced Windows laptops. It's not the end of the world, especially given that it's unified RAM that the M2 is smart about using, but it is something to consider. The 256GB of storage is also a bit on the smaller side, though you can use cloud storage or an external hard drive for more space if you need it.

