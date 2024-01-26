Light Up Your Space With This $60 Smart Govee Floor Lamp

Investing in smart lighting is an easy and convenient way to customize your space. But many smart devices are often on the expensive side. The good news is, Amazon regularly offers massive discounts on smart tech, like this Govee floor lamp. This model typically retails for $100 but can be picked up for just $60 for a limited time.

The Govee floor lamp would make a nice addition to any room, especially if you don't have a lot of space. The lamp's design is super sleek and will fit in any corner to add a little light to your life. You can get creative with Govee's RGBIC technology and customize each segment color based on your mood. You can create dynamic scenes, like having the lamp display several shades of red for a romantic night or turning the brightness down to kick off your nighttime routine. The lamp can also be synced with your media to elevate your next movie night or house party. Of course, you can control all this with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa or via the Govee app.

Now, if money isn't an issue, you can check out the newer version of this lamp. It's currently listed for $150 but you can snag it for $100 with a $50 instant savings coupon on Amazon. This one is very similar to the first model but is capable of getting brighter and offers more options when it comes to shades of white light, plus it also comes with a remote control.

And if you're looking for more smart home goodies, these are the best deals on smart home tech around. Maybe start with a few LED smart bulbs to complement your floor lamp.