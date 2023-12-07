Level Up Your Knowledge With a $60 Lifetime Subscription to Headway

The more you know, the more you can get done in life, but not everybody has a lot of free time to go searching for resources. Luckily, the Headway app does a lot of that legwork for you and provides you with nice and short snippets of information and learning resources. It can even make suggestions of various books that are best suited for you based on your library, which is a nice little feature. While Headway usually costs $300 for a lifetime license, you can grab it one now for just $60 from StackSocial. You can also combine this with some great to-do list apps to get even more out of your learning process.

A wide variety of the best nonfiction books have been boiled down into summaries with key insights and tips. You can dive into multiple topics, like productivity, self-growth and happiness, and you can customize the app based on your recommendations. If you want to share the app with a partner or friends, there's a plan for two users that's available for $110, or you can get a family plan with four users for $150, which saves you over $1,000 compared to the usual price. StackSocial doesn't have a date specified for when this deal will end, so we recommend getting signed up sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

