Learn for Life With a $48 Subscription to Headway Premium

As our lives get ever busier it can be tricky to focus on personal growth. But it's important to keep on learning, broadening our horizons and picking up new skills. For that, it's hard to beat Headway -- an app that takes knowledge and distills it into easy-to-consume chunks. Right now you can bag yourself a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium for just $48 rather than the usual $300 but you do need to enter the discount code ENJOY20 to get that price. Remember that StackSocial deals don't always stick around for long, so factor that into your buying decision here.

Headway serves up 15-minute summaries of nonfiction books, with recommendations based on your needs and goals. It's designed to help people with packed schedules pick up noteworthy lessons from top-selling titles. A one-year subscription to Headway runs $90, which means this deal saves you a chunk off the first year alone. And opting for the lifetime subscription via StackSocial means you'll never have to worry about recurring fees.

Headway offers a wide variety of the best nonfiction books, which have been boiled down into summaries with key insights and tips. You can dive into multiple topics, including productivity, self-growth and happiness, and you can customize the app based on your recommendations. There are also audio summaries for folks who want to learn on the go or prefer to digest information in audio form. If you want to share the app with a partner or friends, there's a plan for two users available for $110, or you can get a family plan with four users for $150.

