Learn 14 New Languages With a $200 Babbel Lifetime Subscription

Whether you've got a trip coming up, or want a new way to connect with friends and family across the globe, learning a new language is one of the best ways to enrich your life. And there are plenty of ways to start practicing outside of the classroom. Babbel is one of our favorite language learning apps for 2023, and right now you can get unlimited access to its full suite of programs at a serious discount. StackSocial is currently offering a whopping $399 off the lifetime license, so you can get signed up for just $200 right now. There's no set expiration for this offer, so we'd recommend getting singed up sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Babbel's extensive language software includes Spanish, French, Italian, German, Russian, Swedish, Indonesian, Portuguese and more. The lessons are short and to the point, allowing you to practice in 10- to 15-minute intervals that can fit into any schedule. Real-life topics include travel, family, business, food and more. There are also a variety of skill levels available, ranging from beginner to advanced, so the program can grow with you as you improve.

The speech-recognition technology will give you immediate feedback on pronunciation, so you don't just learn to read and write, but how to listen and speak, as well. You'll also get personalized review sessions to reinforce what you've learned. The program works across desktop and mobile devices. And though the internet is required most of the time, there is also an offline mode available where you can access courses, lessons and reviews without Wi-Fi, so long as you download them beforehand. Babbel also syncs your progress across your devices so that you can jump in from wherever is most convenient.

Becoming fluent in a new language is a great way to stay engaged in learning, and the transferrable skills you gain can open a lot of doors for leisure, work and beyond. Note that while you can access this program on as many devices as you want, this subscription offer is only available for new users.

Babbel is a great value when compared with other online courses, especially with this current discount. So whether you're a lifelong learner or just want to pick up some basics for your globetrotting adventures, this is a solid deal.

