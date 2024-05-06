Last Chance: Save Up to $50 on Select Skylight Frames and Calendars for Mom

There's no way to repay your mom or your mother figures for all they've done for you, but you can always try. If you're looking for a thoughtful gift just in time for Mother's Day, then check out this deal on digital picture frames and calendars. Until today at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can snag select frames or calendars from Skylight for up to $50 off. This is the perfect way to cement memorable moments.

Unlike analog static frames, Skylight doesn't include just one picture in its frames. Instead, once you buy the frame, you can continually send new pictures to it; they'll show up right away and light up your gift receiver's day. First, you plug the frame in and sign in to Wi-Fi. You'll then need to choose an email address to associate with the frame. Once that setup is done, you can start sending pictures to the frame over email or using Skylight's app. The pictures will then start to appear automatically on the frame. Your giftee can use the frame's touchscreen to switch between pictures. Using Gift Mode, you can handle all this setup ahead of time, so photos will be preloaded on the frame when it gets unwrapped and plugged in.

Another product on sale right now, the Skylight calendar is perfect for keeping the family organized, so you'll know where everyone is and of course can make sure chores get done. It's also a great place to post family reunions, birthdays, vacations and other joyous occasions.

The specific deals are as follows:

These savings end today at 11:59 p.m. PT. All items except the Calendar Max are slated to ship in time for Mother's Day. Looking for a Mother's Day gift but not sure where to start? Check out these deals so you can nab the best possible gift.