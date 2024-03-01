Last Call to Get Personal Training With the Jillian Michaels Fitness App for Just $150

It's important to maintain a healthy lifestyle for your overall wellness, but it can be a challenge to stay active and eat right with a busy schedule. One way to stay on top of your routine is by downloading a fitness app, which can help keep you motivated as you continue to make progress. The Fitness App by Jillian Michaels is a great option, packed with expert advice that you can carry with you wherever you go. Right now, new users can sign up for a lifetime membership for just $150. It will normally run you $20 a month or $150 a year, so even just sticking with it for a couple of years makes this a remarkable deal, sans recurring fees. Be quick, as this deal expires on March 4.

The app has audio-only workouts for indoor and outside exercise, audio-only meditations for focus and mental well-being, an advanced meal planner system and access to fitness expert Jillian Michaels' DVD collection. You can follow along with over 1,000 workout exercises, all shot in HD. Whether you're looking for an advanced workout, you want the bare-bones basics or you're somewhere in the middle, this app has the workout you need. You can swap out exercises and even ban ones that don't work for you, and you can adjust transition time and target which places you want to tone.

Have your own exercise equipment at home? You can select workouts that use what you have. Features like Beat Sync mean that your workout can adjust to the pace of the music you're listening to, making it easier to stay engaged and draw inspiration from your favorite soundtrack on the road to your better self. And with lifetime access, this investment will be a tool you can always rely on as you improve your overall health and wellness.

