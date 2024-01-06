Knock Out Your Goals With Lifetime Access to Headway Premium for Just $60
You can score a subscription for 80% less right now, making it more affordable to learn on your own schedule from the app's easy-to-digest book summaries.
The new year is here, and many of us are thinking about goal-setting and switching up our routine so we can achieve more. This year, consider investing in your personal growth and well-being. If your goals include expanding your knowledge base, the Headway app may be a good place to start. It delivers big ideas from best-selling books in short, bite-size snippets designed to help you achieve growth, productivity and happiness. StackSocial is offering lifetime subscriptions to Headway for just $60 right now. That's an 80% discount.
Headway serves up 15-minute summaries of nonfiction books, with recommendations based on your needs and goals. It's designed to help people with packed schedules pick up noteworthy lessons from top-selling titles. Normally, a lifetime subscription to the app costs $300, but you can get it now for $60 for a single user.
A wide variety of the best nonfiction books have been boiled down into summaries with key insights and tips. You can dive into multiple topics, including productivity, self-growth and happiness, and you can customize the app based on your recommendations. There are also audio summaries for folks who want to learn on the go or prefer to digest information in audio form. If you want to share the app with a partner or friends, there's a plan for two users available for $110, or you can get a family plan with four users for $150, which saves you over $1,050 compared with the usual price. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.
If you do go for a Headway subscription, pair it with one of these headphone and earbuds deals so you can use the app even when out and about. You might even want to kick your productivity up a notch with these helpful to-do list apps, so you can get the most out of your learning and self-improvement journey in 2024. That's a resolution you can stick to.
