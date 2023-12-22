Kickstart Your New Year Fitness Journey With These QVC Deals

Your fitness and wellness journey may shift over time, but it's an on-going, year-round endeavor. While plenty of us are looking forward to the holidays, QVC is helping you kickstart your resolutions and get motivated by discounting a ton of fitness and wellness products that can help you along the way. From fitness trackers and smartwatches to fitness equipment to create a home gym and more, QVC is making it more affordable to invest in yourself. Plus, new customers can take an extra $15 off purchases of $35 or more with promo code WELCOME15.

Whether you're looking for a wearable that can help you keep up with your activity levels or want to invest in some equipment you can use at home to workout on your own schedule, there are several options available at deep discounts right now at QVC.

The Fitbit Charge 6 is currently our favorite fitness tracker you can get. It regularly lists for $160, but QVC has it marked down to just $120 right now -- that's $10 less than the current Amazon price. It has a strong battery life, measures heart rate and blood oxygen levels, boasts a built-in GPS using Google Maps and works with both Android and iOS. Or grab the larger Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch, which can let you take calls and send messages from your wrist. It's down to $230 right now. That's a $20 discount and matches the price at Amazon. And if you're looking for a more rugged option, you may want to snatch up the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Solar edition smartwatch. It's just $600 right now, which matches the Amazon price and is $200 less than its usual price.

As for equipment that won't take up too much space (or break the bank), the Kingsmith Walking Pad G1SE treadmill may be a good option. This double fold model is easy to store when you're not using it, and it's marked down to just $600 right now -- that's a $262 discount. Or get a full-body workout with the Xterra ERG700 Rower. Regularly $800, Amazon has this rower with 10 preset programs and 16 levels of resistance listed for $619, but QVC is offering this model for just $530.

Be sure to shop the entire sale selection to find even more fitness deals, and don't forget to use the promo code if it's your first time shopping with QVC to drop those offers even lower. And for even more options, be sure to check out our full roundup of fitness deals.