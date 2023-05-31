Garmin Debuts Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Pro With New Sizes, Nighttime Features

Garmin announced two new high-end smartwatches Wednesday, as the company continues to upgrade its lineup of fitness-focused watches. The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Pro series are now available, with prices starting at $800 and $900 respectively. The two watches offer new features intended to help when doing a workout in a dark environment or at night.

One of the big additions to this year's models is the new LED flashlight that Garmin has been adding to several of its models. Both new watches include the flashlight, which lets you control its brightness and includes a strobe mode to help others know you're around while you train in the dark. Both will come in three different size options, 42, 47 and 51mm, though only the 51mm will have an option to upgrade to a Sapphire Edition for increased durability.

The Fenix 7 Pro gets a newer heart-rate sensor, which makes it easier to understand how your body is responding to workouts. In addition, there's now an endurance score that can help measure how easy it is for you to "sustain prolonged efforts while also taking into account training data like VO2 max, short and long-term training loads and more from all other athletic pursuits," Garmin says, along with a hill score to see how well you'll do running up hills.

The new Up Ahead feature showcases checkpoints and points of interest, and the weather map overlays can show you upcoming weather conditions and more. There are a few new preloaded activities, like motocross, overlanding and whitewater rafting.

The Garmin Epix Pro. Garmin

On the Epix Pro, Garmin has brought a bunch of new upgrades over last year's Epix model. These include adding sport-tracking activities to the watch, like soccer, basketball, horse riding and more. There's also a Red Shift mode that changes the display colors to shades of red to help you adjust in the dark. This is similar to the night mode setting on the Apple Watch Ultra. In addition, the Epix Pro has the endurance score, hill score, Up Ahead, weather overlays and the improved heart-rate sensor that the Fenix 7 Pro offers.

Both of these new watches are available to order from Garmin now.