Kickstart Your Black Friday Shopping With These 4 Must-Have Deals

We may still be a few weeks away from Black Friday proper, that hasn't stopped retailers from launching a ton of great Black Friday deals early. We've seen Black Friday ads already from companies such as Home Depot, Walmart, Kohl's and more, and some have even started the first wave of deals. Walmart's Black Friday sales kicked off earlier this week, Best Buy has been in motion with big deals for weeks, and Target is approaching a month of deals and sales already.

There are a lot of deals out there to sort through, but we've rounded up just a few of our favorite early Black Friday deals that you won't want to miss out on. Be sure to check these out now and grab them before the prices are gone.

Google As part of its first wave of early Black Friday deals, Walmart has the second-generation Nest Mini marked down to $18, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for it. Right now, all four colors are in stock -- though that could easily change at any point. Many stores will have these in stock, but you can also order it for delivery. Read our Google Nest Mini review. You're receiving price alerts for Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen, Charcoal)

Best Buy Odds are that you've heard how great air fryers can be or you've experienced the magic of one first-hand. This option from Bella has an 8-quart capacity, making it great for families and gatherings of friends since you can cook more in it at once. We've been using this model at my house for nearly two years now and have cooked everything from french fries to veggies to steaks -- and a turkey breast for our Thanksgiving meal. This is only a few bucks more than the previous all-time low, making it a great time to pick one up for yourself. You're receiving price alerts for Bella 8-quart digital air fryer

Walmart Shop vacs can be pretty expensive, but right now this highly rated option at Walmart is down to a rather affordable price. At just $39, this Hart 6-gallon vacuum is perfect for wet and dry messes, and even comes with a bonus car-cleaning kit.