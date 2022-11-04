Election Day Ahead Mortgage Rates Move Up What's Next for Inflation Holiday Coffee Cups RSV Explained National Sandwich Day Sleep Tips Blood Pressure Pills Recalled
Kohl's Black Friday 2022: Early Deals on Toys, Clothing, Appliances and More

Kohl's has just kicked off its holiday sales and you can snag gifts for everyone at low prices right now.

Robin Mosley
There are a number of places you can shop for clothing, toys, electronics and more during Black Friday. But one of the most affordable places you can grab all of these things is at Kohl's. Throughout the entire month of November, Kohl's has Black Friday deals to kick the holiday season off right for major savings. So whether you're looking to stock up on something or get gifts for the entire family, this is the retailer you want to check out to get everything for less. 

Keep a lookout for the rest of the affordable products you may want during this mega holiday sale at Kohl's.

Black Friday early access: Nov. 4 through Nov. 10

The below discounts are a snapshot of the many early Kohl's Black Friday deals available now. To kick off the sale, you can also earn $15 Kohl's cash for every $50 you spend on Nov. 4 only

Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum: $250 - $170 off + $60 Kohl's Cash

You can shop for this vacuum starting Nov. 4 and score a huge discount plus Kohl's Cash to spend later.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet: $55 - $55 off + $15 Kohl's Cash

This 50% off sale on this kid-proof Amazon Fire starts Nov. 4 and runs through Nov. 6.

Google Nest Video Doorbell: $120 - $60 off + $30 Kohl's Cash

Google's battery-powered Nest Video Doorbell is down to just $120 for a limited time, saving you $60. 

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker: $72 - $28 off + $15 Kohl's Cash

The Keurig K-Duo offers both single-cup pod brewing and full-pot drip brewing and you can snag this machine for $72 with code SAVE15. 

PowerXL Smokeless Grill Elite: $68 - $82 off + $15 Kohl's Cash

Cook up food quickly with this smokeless grill at $70 off. You'll also get a further 15% off at checkout with code SAVE15.

More Black Friday early access deals

Black Friday week deals: Nov. 20 through Nov. 25

Cricut Explore 3 - Earn $90 of Kohl's Cash

Cut materials, make custom decor and more.

Singer M1250 mechanical sewing machine - Earn $15 of Kohl's Cash

Sew your next outfit with an extra 15% off this sewing machine.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away deluxe upright vacuum - Earn $15 of Kohl's Cash

Suck up dirt and get 15% off with a coupon.

More Black Friday week deals

Black Friday flash steals: Nov. 24 through Nov. 25

Barbie 28-in. dolls - Save 50%

Get 50% off Barbie as well as select Minnie or Mickey plush, Hot Wheels Auto Lift play set, electric scooters or hoverboards. 

$20 at Kohl's

Champion clothing - Save 50%

Get clothing for men, women and kids.

More Black Friday flash steals

  • $20 and under preschool toys
  • 30% off Nike apparel and footwear
  • $10 SO and Sonoma Goods For Life sweaters for women and juniors. Plus an extra 15% off with coupon.
  • $15 SO faux fur boots for her. Plus an extra 15% off with coupon.

