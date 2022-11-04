Kohl's Black Friday 2022: Early Deals on Toys, Clothing, Appliances and More

There are a number of places you can shop for clothing, toys, electronics and more during Black Friday. But one of the most affordable places you can grab all of these things is at Kohl's. Throughout the entire month of November, Kohl's has Black Friday deals to kick the holiday season off right for major savings. So whether you're looking to stock up on something or get gifts for the entire family, this is the retailer you want to check out to get everything for less.

Keep a lookout for the rest of the affordable products you may want during this mega holiday sale at Kohl's.

Black Friday early access: Nov. 4 through Nov. 10

The below discounts are a snapshot of the many early Kohl's Black Friday deals available now. To kick off the sale, you can also earn $15 Kohl's cash for every $50 you spend on Nov. 4 only.

You can shop for this vacuum starting Nov. 4 and score a huge discount plus Kohl's Cash to spend later.

This 50% off sale on this kid-proof Amazon Fire starts Nov. 4 and runs through Nov. 6.

Google's battery-powered Nest Video Doorbell is down to just $120 for a limited time, saving you $60.

The Keurig K-Duo offers both single-cup pod brewing and full-pot drip brewing and you can snag this machine for $72 with code SAVE15.

Cook up food quickly with this smokeless grill at $70 off. You'll also get a further 15% off at checkout with code SAVE15.

More Black Friday early access deals

(save $70 + extra 15% off with coupon and earn $15 Kohl's Cash)



(save $24 + extra 15% off with coupon and earn $30 Kohl's Cash)



two-piece sets for toddlers





Prices as low as $20 for Sonoma Goods For Life for and and SO jeans for . Plus, an extra 15% off with coupon



Black Friday week deals: Nov. 20 through Nov. 25

Cut materials, make custom decor and more.

Sew your next outfit with an extra 15% off this sewing machine.

Suck up dirt and get 15% off with a coupon.

More Black Friday week deals

70% off HeiQ Smart Temp 1,200 thread count cotton rich sheet set with pillowcases. Plus an extra 15% off with coupon

50% off for boys 8 through 20 and girls ages 7 through 16

30% off

Black Friday flash steals: Nov. 24 through Nov. 25

Get 50% off Barbie as well as select Minnie or Mickey plush, Hot Wheels Auto Lift play set, electric scooters or hoverboards.

Get clothing for men, women and kids.

More Black Friday flash steals

$20 and under preschool toys

30% off Nike apparel and footwear

$10 SO and Sonoma Goods For Life sweaters for women and juniors. Plus an extra 15% off with coupon.

$15 SO faux fur boots for her. Plus an extra 15% off with coupon.