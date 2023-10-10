X
If Your Kid Hates Car Rides Like Mine, Try This Tablet on Sale for $75 During Prime Day

Amazon's second Prime Day sale this year sees its kids' tablets discounted by 50%.

corinne-reichert-headshot
corinne-reichert-headshot
Corinne Reichert Senior Writer
Corinne Reichert (she/her) grew up in Sydney, Australia and moved to California in 2019. She holds degrees in law and communications, and currently oversees the CNET breaking news desk for the West Coast. Corinne covers everything from phones, social media and security to movies, politics, 5G and pop culture. In her spare time, she watches soccer games, F1 races and Disney movies.
Expertise News
See full bio
Corinne Reichert
2 min read
4 Amazon kids fire tablets on a yellow background
James Bricknell/CNET

Before I had kids, I thought I would never be the parent who got their child a tablet. Then reality hit: I had a baby who, at the ripe old age of just 10 days, decided he hated the car with a passion. He would cry nonstop for entire car rides, whether they were five hours or just five minutes, which is extremely distressing and distracting while you're driving.

I tried everything -- sitting next to him, playing with him, reading to him (hello, motion sickness), playing music, singing songs. The only thing that worked, once I eventually gave in, was loading up an episode of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Ms. Rachel or Bluey on my phone, and holding it aloft for him to watch.

A tablet stuck to the back of the headrest is a lot easier than holding a phone up for the length of a road trip, and Amazon offers a great option: the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet, which is currently on sale during Amazon's Big Deal Days on Oct. 10 and 11 for $75. This is a whopping 50% off from its usual pricing of $150.

It has 32GB of storage, comes in a hefty, colorful case, has parental controls and ad-free content, 13 hours of battery life and an 8-inch display.

The tablet is available in blue and purple for the $75 price tag, or slightly more expensive for the Mickey Mouse ($85) and Disney Princess ($85) versions.

If you want a little more storage for your tablet, you can also get the 64GB version for 42% off during Prime Day, down from $180 to $105.

The tablets include a year's subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, and have a two-year warranty if your kid gets a little too rough with the tablet and breaks it. 

They're a great option for if you want to go online and download a bunch of videos ahead of a long (or short) car trip, disconnect them from the internet, stick them to the back of the headrest your child faces, and then voila -- they've got their very own airplane-style entertainment system to watch. Just be sure to get a seat-back holder that's as safe and secure as possible.

