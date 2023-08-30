X
Grab the InfiRay P2 Pro Thermal Camera for Just $249 (Save $50)

Android users can snag this tiny, portable thermal imager at a great price to help you spot leaks around your home.

Adrian Marlow Contributor
2 min read
The InfiRay P2 Pro thermal camera for Android is displayed against an orange background.
InfiRay/CNET

You don't have to be a professional to benefit from a thermal imaging camera -- even amateurs can benefit from being able to detect and identify leaks around the home. And with the colder months coming soon, investing in a thermal camera can help you save money on heating. Right now, you can save $50 on InfiRay's P2 Pro thermal camera for Android when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon, bringing the price to $249. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

See at Amazon

CNET's James Bricknell tested out the P2 Pro and breaks down even more features and the ways that investing in a thermal camera can help the average consumer save money by finding leaking pipes, hot and cool spots around the home, places that may need improved insulation and more -- all for less than the average cost of a professional thermal inspection. 

This thermal camera detects temperatures ranging from -4 to 1,112 degrees Fahrenheit, which makes it easy to get clear temperature readings and spot leaks around your home. Just download the app, plug in your camera and point. You can take photos or videos that will save to your camera roll for later use. And it offers a picture-in-picture option so that you can keep a better record of what it is you're shooting. Plus, tapping the screen will give you an accurate temperature reading of the area you've selected. 

There is a similar option for iPhone users that comes with a macro lens, but it's more expensive. For Android users that have the choice of either option, Bricknell found that "the P2 Pro without the lens is a better buy for the average consumer."

