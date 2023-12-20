Grab Discounted Refurb MSI Workstations and Gaming Laptops at This Woot Sale

Shopping for one of the best laptops on the market can get expensive quite quickly, especially if you're aiming for something that can do video editing or play the latest AAA games. There is a solution, which is to go with a manufacturer-refurbished model. While some folks are put off by refurbs, they can get you a better device for less (and you're helping the environment by reducing e-waste).

One great example is this Woot sale on refurbished MSI laptops, with some really excellent picks in the mix. It includes a couple of solid gaming laptops and a reasonably powerful workstation, which is perfect for those who are starting out but can't afford more expensive gear.

Probably one of the best deals in this sale is the MSI Creator 15. It comes with the very powerful RTX 3080 graphics card and a 4K screen, which means you'll get some excellent graphics when gaming and make video editing and content creation easier. It also has an Intel Core i7-11800H, which is a mid- to high-end processor that will handle productivity tasks easily, while the 16GB of RAM will give you a smooth day-to-day experience. The best part is that you can get it for just $1,200, a price you won't see on equivalent laptops.

Another good option that certainly looks more like a gaming laptop is the MSI Raider GE76. It comes with the slightly less powerful RTX 3070 Ti, but it does have a 17-inch screen that runs a 1080p resolution and can hit a whopping 360Hz refresh rate. This essentially makes it a great laptop for competitive e-sports, and the Intel Core i7-12700H will help you stream that if that's what you'd like to do. It's currently going for $1,400, a low price for a solid GPU and high-refresh-rate display.

If you're looking for something cheap and light that's great for work or school, the MSI Modern 15 is a decent option, too. it has a mid- to high-end AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor, which will handle productivity tasks easily and will even let you get some casual gaming in. It has a 15.6-inch, 1080p monitor and a reasonable 8GB of RAM, so it's going to give you a good overall experience. You can grab it for $430 from Woot.

If none of these really grabs your fancy, or you don't feel comfortable buying a factory-reconditioned laptop, there are some other great laptop deals and gaming laptop deals you can check out.