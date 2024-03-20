Grab a Lifetime Subscription to Headway Premium for Just $60
If you struggle to find the time to learn new things, these bite-sized bits of information prepared by Headway are a perfect way to learn with a busy schedule.
Time becomes a premium as we get older; between work and general adulting, it can be hard to find the time to learn new things. That makes working on personal growth rather difficult, but luckily, there is a good solution out there in the form of the Headway app. It essentially takes information and breaks it down into bite-sized chunks that are easier and quicker to digest, so you can learn new things without having to find several hours in the day to learn. Even better, you can pick up a lifetime subscription from StackSocial for just $60 rather than the usual $300 it goes for.
Headway serves up 15-minute summaries of nonfiction books, with recommendations based on your needs and goals. It's designed to help people with packed schedules pick up noteworthy lessons from top-selling titles. A one-year subscription to Headway runs $90, which means this deal saves you a chunk off the first year alone. And opting for the lifetime subscription via StackSocial means you'll never have to worry about recurring fees.
Headway offers a wide variety of the best nonfiction books, which have been boiled down into summaries with key insights and tips. You can dive into multiple topics, including productivity, self-growth and happiness, and you can customize the app based on your recommendations. There are also audio summaries for folks who want to learn on the go or prefer to digest information in audio form. If you want to share the app with a partner or friends, there's a plan for two users available for $110, or you can get a family plan with four users for $140.
If you do go for a Headway subscription, pair it with one of these headphone and earbuds deals so you can use the app even when you're out and about.
