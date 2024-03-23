Get Your Hands on a $60 Lifetime Subscription to Headway Premium

It can be difficult to work on personal growth as we get older, especially since we have to deal with adult responsibilities such as work and house chores. Luckily, if you have a hunger for knowledge then there are some solutions, such as the Headway app, which provides you with bite-sized summations and information on various content. That way, you don't have to find an hour or two in the middle of the day, but instead, you can learn stuff in 15 or 20 minutes, which is great.

Even better, you can snag a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium for just $60 rather than the whopping $300 it goes for. This deal from StackSocial gives you an excellent $240 discount, although it's important to be aware that the deal ends by tomorrow, March 24th, so be sure to snag it up before it expires.

Headway serves up 15-minute summaries of nonfiction books, with recommendations based on your needs and goals. It's designed to help people with packed schedules pick up noteworthy lessons from top-selling titles. A one-year subscription to Headway runs $90, which means this deal saves you a chunk off the first year alone. And opting for the lifetime subscription via StackSocial means you'll never have to worry about recurring fees.

Headway offers a wide variety of the best nonfiction books, which have been boiled down into summaries with key insights and tips. You can dive into multiple topics, including productivity, self-growth and happiness, and you can customize the app based on your recommendations. There are also audio summaries for folks who want to learn on the go or prefer to digest information in audio form. If you want to share the app with a partner or friends, there's a plan for two users available for $110, or you can get a family plan with four users for $150.

If you do go for a Headway subscription, pair it with one of these headphone and earbuds deals so you can use the app even when you're out and about.

