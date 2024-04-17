Get Up to $80 Off Select Google Nest Devices With Our Exclusive Discount Code
Upgrade your smart home gear with security cams, video doorbells and more by taking advantage of these exclusive CNET deals on Wellbots.
Smart home devices can help you keep track of packages, stay safe and improve your Wi-Fi's reach. CNET readers can snag a bevy of Google Nest devices, such as doorbells and cameras, at a discount on Wellbots with our exclusive coupon codes. See each product below for its corresponding coupon code and savings details. You can save as much as $80 depending on the deal.
But discounts aren't all you get. Our coupon codes also give you free shipping, so you save a few more bucks. These discounts are available only for a limited time, so act now to make sure you can grab these deals.
Google Nest Wifi Pro 6E routers are a mesh Wi-Fi system that can improve connectivity and speed. They're perfect for roommates, families or large spaces that could use an extra boost because of thick walls. Designed to relieve you of internet congestion, this router uses the 6GHz band and updates itself automatically for improved performance. If you need a quick Wi-Fi solution that won't break the bank, you can now grab the Google Nest Wifi Pro 6E two-pack for $50 off and free shipping at Wellbots with our coupon code GGCNET50. Read our Google Nest Wifi Pro review here.
The Google Nest Cam lets you take control of your security at an affordable price. You can use this wireless camera for indoor or outdoor spaces. Its lens allows you to get a 130-degree display, and the camera features a motion detector, noise cancellation and up to 20 feet of night vision. Note that this camera includes a rechargeable battery compatible with USB-A chargers. For a limited time, you can get a discount of $50 and free shipping with our coupon code GGCNET50. Read our Google Nest Cam review here.
The Google Nest wireless doorbell lets you monitor your doorstep for package deliveries, visits and unwanted guests. This doorbell is battery-powered, or you can use your current doorbell wiring to help you catch 960x1,280 resolution video. You'll get a 145-degree view that provides up to 10 feet of night vision, so you'll never miss a thing. You can also hear your visitors, thanks to two-way audio with noise cancellation. The doorbell is also equipped with a proximity sensor and a passive infrared sensor. The normal asking price for this doorbell is $180, but you can snag it for $50 off and free shipping with our exclusive code GGCNET50. Read our Google Nest wireless doorbell review here.
You can also snag these Google Nest deals at Wellbots right now:
- Google Nest Wifi Pro 6E, three-pack deal: $340 (save $60 plus free shipping with code GGCNET60)
- Google Nest camera with floodlight: $199 (save $80 plus free shipping with code GGCNET80)
