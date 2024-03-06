Get Up to 33% Off These Amazon Smart Home Devices

If you're already in the Amazon smart device ecosystem, or you're just looking to make your home a little smarter, then now is the time to grab some new Amazon gear. All sorts of Amazon smart home devices, including things like smart plugs, smart thermostats and more, are currently on sale directly from the online retailer. In fact, you can get up to 33% off during this sale, which is a pretty solid discount.

The most affordable -- and most universally useful -- device in the sale is Amazon's first-party smart plug. Whether you're just just getting started with Alexa or you have Echo devices throughout your home, the Amazon Smart Plug is a great buy at just $20 right now. It's normally $25, so you're saving a noteworthy 20% -- and there are no discount codes or coupons that you need to apply here.

Also discounted is Amazon's Smart Air Quality Monitor, which is marked down to $55. It keeps track of five key factors that affect air quality including particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, carbon monoxide, humidity and temperature. A color-coded LED indicator light will inform you about the air quality of your home, and you can also get alerts via your Echo devices.

Other discounts include two different varieties of Amazon Smart Thermostats, with prices starting at just $60. Amazon isn't saying anything about when any of these deals are going to end, so be sure to act fast if you're interested. And if you don't find what you were looking for, be sure to check out our roundup of smart home deals for more savings.