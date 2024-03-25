Get Some Extra Storage for Cheap During Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Being able to expand storage is essential for your tech gadgets these days. Everything from digital cameras, computers and even the Nintendo Switch console have some way to add storage and make life a bit easier. To that end, you can take advantage of Amazon's Big Spring Sale to get a few excellent storage deals from both Western Digital and SanDisk. In fact, you can get storage for as low as $20 during the sale. The sale ends tonight, though.

If you're looking for some general storage to use for moving files around various computers, then this SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive is a great option. It's double-sided with both a USB-C and Lightning port, so it's good for both Mac and Windows, and you can even use it with some Android phones since it supports On-The-Go. It's also pretty well priced at $47 instead of the usual $90, which is a considerable discount.

On the other hand, if you need a more substantial bit of storage that's also fast, the SanDisk 256GB MicroSD is going for $26 and can get up to 190MB/s of read speed and 130MB/s of write speed. It also has the UHS Speed Class 3 and A2 ratings, which means it's fast and will last awhile. On a related note, if you have a Nintendo Switch, then this SanDisk 128GB 2-pack microSDXC is perfect for those who want to download games and be able to keep a backup just in case, and it's going for a similar $25.

For those who run a high-end gaming PC and want the best gaming performance, using the Western Digital 4TB NVMe M.2 to install your games will go a long way. With read speeds up to a whopping 7,300MB/s, it will give you a smooth and fast loading experience, regardless of what you're working with. Plus, the heat sink helps keep it cool. And while it's still a bit pricey at $285, that's a lot cheaper than the $340 it usually goes for.

Also, be sure to check out some other great MicroSD card deals and NAS storage deals if you want something for a home network.