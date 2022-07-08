Best NAS Prime Day Deals: Save up to $600 on Drives From Buffalo, WD and More

If you've got a business or organization with multiple employees, keeping everyone coordinated can be a serious challenge. You'll need to make sure everyone has access to all the files they need, while also making sure that your sensitive data is safe from prying eyes. Simply emailing every file and image (or sharing an external storage drive) isn't practical. And while cloud storage services can be useful, they can also be limited and expensive when you're looking at larger multiterabyte-capacity plans.

Opting for a network attached storage drive, or NAS drive, is one of the most effective and efficient ways to manage your data across multiple computers and devices. An NAS drive essentially acts as a self-contained cloud, with one or more high-capacity storage drives that any devices on the network can access. As long as you don't mind spending a little money up front, this is one of the most cost-effective ways to provide simple and secure data access to everyone who needs it, especially compared with the subscription model of most other cloud storage solutions.

And with Prime Day just around the corner, you'll have no problem finding a solid NAS drive at a discount. Amazon has already rolled out tons of early deals, and many other retailers are following suit with their own competing offers. We've rounded up some of the best NAS drive deals you can choose from right now, and we'll continue to update this page as offers come and go, so be sure to check back often.

Buffalo With 32TB of included storage and at over $500 off its usual price, this is one of the best-value NAS drives you'll find out there at the moment. It's equipped with 4GB of ECC memory as well as a 10GB ethernet port for lightning-fast data transfer, and the 256-bit AES encryption ensures that your data can't be accessed from anyone outside your network. It also supports integration with popular third-party cloud services like Dropbox and Microsoft Azure for an extra offsite backup of your data in case something happens to the physical drive. It's already discounted by $450, but you can save an extra $100 when you use the promo code GMTBU584 at checkout.

Buffalo If your organization primarily uses Windows, then this 8TB Buffalo network attached storage drive is a great pick. It's powered by Windows Server IoT 2019, which means it's designed to seamlessly integrate into a Windows environment. Plus, it has Hyper-V and DHA, which offer increased data protection capabilities.

WD If capacity is your No. 1 priority, this is the best deal you'll find out there at the moment. With a substantial 56TB of storage, this WD My Cloud Expert is the largest NAS drive on this list and can handle even your most demanding storage needs. With 2GB of DDR3 memory, it boasts speedy data transfers and seamless media streaming, and the built-in USB 3.0 port allows you to transfer photos and videos from a camera or flash drive with the touch of a button. And with 256 AES volume encryption, you can be confident that your data is safe from prying eyes.

WD Despite its substantial 12TB capacity, this WD drive is primarily designed for home use and personal storage. It plugs directly into your home Wi-Fi router, and allows you to access your data from anywhere with an internet connection using the companion My Cloud Home apps. The drive's Mirror Mode keeps your data secure by automatically duplicating any files stored on one drive and backing it up on the other.