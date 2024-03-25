The 115 Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals to Shop on the Final Day

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise.

If you're hoping to score a great deal from Amazon's Big Spring Sale, there's not much time left to shop. The March event is well into its sixth and final day, meaning just hours remain until the deals expire and prices rise once again. So, if you're looking for excellent deals on electronics, clothing, tools or home essentials, now is the time to shop the sale if you haven't already. And if you just have a few bucks left over to spend, be sure to peep our roundup of the Big Spring Sale deals under $25 or the deals CNET readers are enjoying for a few more ways to squeeze the last bit out of your budget.

We will be keeping you up to date on all of the best deals during the final hours of the sale, so keep checking back here for our top picks throughout the rest of the event. We'll also be delivering the best deals directly to subscribers of our Cheapskate daily deals newsletter and texting service.

Top picks from the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Apple AirTag (four-pack): $80 Stop losing your keys for good with this limited-time AirTag sale. AirTags are some of our favorite item trackers and during Amazon's Big Spring Sale you can pick up a pack of four for just $80. That's $19 off the usual asking price and just $1 more than the all-time lowest price we've seen for the set, dropping the price of each tracker to just $20. Details Save $19 $80 at Amazon

Samsung TV sale Samsung is running a unique sale right now on its TVs wherein you can get two for the price of one. Buy one of its 2024 models, and you can get a 65-inch TU690T TV at no extra cost. Details Buy one, get one free See at Amazon

Roku streaming devices Roku is our favorite smart TV interface thanks to its performance and affordability. You don't have to shell out hundreds of dollars on a new TV to upgrade to the Roku platform. Right now, there are deals on select Roku media streaming devices that drop the cost as low as $20 for the Roku Express or $30 off the Roku Streambar, bringing the cost to only $100. Details Up to 33% off See at Amazon

Bose headphones and speakers Bose makes some of the best audio gear on the market and a huge selection of its headphones and Bluetooth speakers are on sale with as much as $100 off regular prices. Top picks include the QuietComfort Ultra, our favorite ANC headphones, and the SoundLink Flex, the best mini Bluetooth speaker. Details Up to $100 off See at Amazon

DeWalt tools Do you have spring DIY projects to complete? This sale on DeWalt drills, drivers, saws and more can help you get things shipshape for less. Details Up to 46% off See at Amazon

Apple deals from the Big Spring Sale



Big Spring Sale Amazon device deals

Big Spring Sale tech deals

Big Spring Sale TV deals

Big Spring Sale home and kitchen deals

Big Spring Sale everyday essential deals

Big Spring Sale fitness deals

How long does the Amazon Big Spring Sale run?



The Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 through March 25, meaning today is the final day of the event. If you want to know precisely when the Big Spring Sale will end, you have until midnight pacific on March 25 to score the savings.

What is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?

Amazon has run spring sales in the past and its latest iteration, the Big Spring Sale, is essentially the same idea: lots of deals launching simultaneously, across almost every product category, available for a limited time. Select new deals will be launching daily, so it's worth checking back for the latest items on sale.

The six-day-long sale features deals on seasonal items like outdoor furniture, cleaning products and yard work essentials, along with a smattering of discounts on tech, home and beauty products. Amazon's own devices like Echo smart speakers and Fire TV Sticks are also seeing deep discounts.

We don't know if Amazon is testing the waters for another Prime Day-level sale in the first quarter of the year, following in the footsteps of the now-annual October Prime Day event, but it's an opportunity for shoppers to buy things they may have already been eyeing up without having to pay full price outside of the usual summer and fall sale seasons. Given Amazon has referred to this Big Spring Sale as the "first-ever," it suggests that this event is likely to become an annual thing.

Do I need a Prime subscription to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?

No, unlike Prime Day-style events, the Amazon Big Spring Sale doesn't require a Prime subscription to get in on the deals, although there are some Prime-exclusive deals in the mix. Plus, there are plenty of other Prime membership perks like speedy delivery, so an active Prime account can help you get more out of the sale, but on the whole, the majority of deals are available for anyone to shop.

What products are discounted during the Amazon March Sale?

Amazon is running thousands of limited-time deals during its Big Spring Sale with an emphasis on seasonal items. These include sales on outdoor furniture, fitness deals, yard tools and spring cleaning essentials, although there are plenty of tech deals to be had too. We're seeing some stellar headphone deals, TV sales and discounts on home security products to name a few.