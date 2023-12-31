Get Personal Training From Jillian Michaels Wherever You Go With This $150 Fitness App
Save $300 on a lifetime subscription to The Fitness App and get expert advice on custom workouts and diet plans to improve your health in the new year.
Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can be a tough balancing act, but having the right tools, like a fitness app, can help you stay motivated and on the right track. The Fitness App by Jillian Michaels has plenty of expert advice that you can carry around in your pocket at all times. Right now new users can get $300 off a lifetime membership to The Fitness App at StackSocial, which brings the price down to just $150. If you're looking to prioritize your health and wellness, this is a great offer worth taking advantage of -- but be quick, as this deal expires Jan. 2.
The app has audio-only workouts for indoor and outside exercise, audio-only meditations for focus and mental well-being, an advanced meal planner system and access to fitness expert Jillian Michaels' DVD collection. You can follow along with over 1,000 workout exercises, all shot in HD. Whether you're looking for an advanced workout, you want the bare-bones basics or you're somewhere in the middle, this app has the workout you need. You can swap out exercises and even ban ones that don't work for you, and you can adjust transition time and target which places you want to tone.
Have your own exercise equipment at home? You can select workouts that use what you have. Features like Beat Sync mean that your workout can adjust to the pace of the music you're listening to, making it easier to stay engaged and draw inspiration from your favorite soundtrack on the road to your better self. And with lifetime access, this investment will be a tool you can always rely on as you improve your overall health and wellness.
And if you want to invest in other great workout tools, be sure to check out our roundups of the latest Apple Watch deals and best Fitbit deals currently available.
