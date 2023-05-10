Get Luminar Neo AI-Powered Editing Software for Just $120

Now you can get pro-level pictures without being a professional photographer. While having a good compositional eye and investing in costly equipment and gear can be helpful, you'll find that it's the editing process where your raw, unpolished images can be transformed into works of art.

If you're ready to take your photography to the next level, you won't want to miss this Luminar Neo deal. The advanced editing software uses AI to help you edit like a pro, and right now StackSocial is offering you lifetime access, plus add-on and preset bundles, for just $120. That's a $280 savings compared to the usual price. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

Adobe Photoshop is the most popular photo editing software out there, but it takes months of training to be able to truly use it effectively. Luminar Neo offers tons of the same functions and features, but is much easier to use thanks to the AI assistance. You can use it to improve the detail and clarity of a photo, adjust the lighting and composition or even remove and replace entire objects. It even comes with tons of incredible presets that allow you to transform your photos with the push of a button.

It's also compatible with both Windows and Mac devices, and can even be used as a plug-in for Photoshop and Lightroom. This deal also includes tons of helpful add-ons, such as the Soulful Panoramas add-on, which allows you to completely replace your skies with 10 different presets, or the Bokeh Dreams add-on, which contains 10 unique overlays to give your images a cool and cozy atmosphere. And with lifetime access, you won't have to worry about recurring subscription costs.

