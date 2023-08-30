Get Home Security on a Budget With Up to 50% Off Blink Cameras

Looking to protect your home from would-be intruders? You've got more security options to choose from than just pricey professional monitoring services. Amazon makes a wide variety of budget-friendly DIY security cameras, and right now you can snag some for less. The online retailer is currently offering up to 50% off a huge selection of Blink cameras, spotlights and video doorbells -- with prices starting at just $25. However, there's no set expiration for this sale, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

These Blink security cameras are some of our favorites for those on a tight budget. If you're just looking for an easy way to keep an eye on who's coming and going, you can grab this Blink Mini indoor camera for just $25 right now, $10 off the usual price. It's a wired camera that's easy to set up, and supports two-way audio and provides real-time alerts when motion is detected. Or, if you want to monitor the exterior of your home, you can snag this third-gen Blink Outdoor for 50% off, which drops the price down to $45. It's an easy-to-install wireless camera with a two-year battery life, motion detection and weather resistance. And for serious security, you can pick up this wired floodlight camera. It's equipped with a 2,600-lumen spotlight that's motion-activated, and even has a built-in siren. It's on sale for $60 right now, which saves you $40 compared to the usual price.

There are tons of other cameras and bundles on sale, so be sure to check out the entire selection. And you can check out our full roundup of all the best home security camera deals for even more bargains.