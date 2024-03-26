Get a Free Smart Bulb When You Buy an Echo Speaker at Amazon

Smart home devices can make life a bit easier, and if you've been holding off on basics like a smart speaker, now's the time to take the leap. Amazon has slashed prices on select bundles, featuring the company's own smart devices -- throwing in a free smart bulb with your purchase of an Echo smart speaker or Echo smart display -- with prices starting at just $23.

Amazon's fourth-gen Echo is our pick for the best overall smart speaker you can buy. It offers solid sound and even won an Editors' Choice Award thanks to Alexa and the built-in Zigbee radio. It also alerts you if a smoke alarm sounds or if it detects the sound of glass breaking. Right now, you can score one with a smart bulb for just $65, a $48 savings. And if you're looking for a budget smart speaker, you can't beat the fifth-gen Echo Dot. You can grab one with a bonus smart bulb for $30 less, bringing the amount you'll pay to just $35.

For smart displays that can act as an alarm, calendar, home hub, digital display, indoor cam and even a smart speaker, you can grab the Echo Show 8, one of our favorite smart displays, for just $100 or snag the smaller Echo Show 5 for just $75 right now. That's a savings of $63 and $28, respectively.

